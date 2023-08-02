Arsenal ready to break the bank to sign 22-year-old attacker valued over £86 million – Reports

Arsenal are reportedly keen to break the bank to snap up Napoli attacker Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in the ongoing summer transfer window.

The Gunners, who finished five points behind champions Manchester City last time around, are hoping to strengthen their squad ahead of a potential Premier League title charge. They have splashed close to £210 million to rope in three new players so far this summer.

Arsenal broke their transfer record to sign Declan Rice in a £105 million deal from West Ham United last month. They also bought Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber in £65 million and £38 million moves respectively.

Now, according to Football Transfers, Mikel Arteta's side have expressed a serious interest in adding Kvaratskhelia to their star-studded ranks this summer. However, they are expected to face competition from fellow UEFA Champions League team Newcastle United soon.

Arsenal, who are set to return to the UEFA Champions League after over six years, are said to be determined to secure the Georgian's signature ahead of the 2023-24 campaign. The club's hierarchy, including Arteta too, have been impressed with the right-footed wide operator's pace and dribbling during Napoli's Serie A-winning run last term.

Kvaratskhelia, 22, shot to recognition with his 12 goals and 13 assists in 34 Serie A matches past season. He also shone in the UEFA Champions League, scoring two goals and providing four assists for the Partenopei in nine tournament matches in the 2022-23 campaign.

Should Kvaratskhelia join the Gunners this summer, he could prove to be a brilliant coup for them. He would fight for a starting spot on the left flank, elevating both his and Gabriel Martinelli's level along the way.

However, the north London outfit are likely to face a tough time luring the Georgian away from the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium. They could struggle to snap up the £86 million-rated forward as Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis is known to be a tough negotiator.

Napoli manager remarks on Arsenal target

Earlier last month, Napoli manager Rudi Garcia suggested that he is hopeful about Khvicha Kvaratskhelia staying amid growing speculation about his future. He told reporters (h/t Gianluca Di Marzio):

"I'm always careful not to put too many players ahead of the others. Everyone is important. I try to value everyone at the same level, it's clear I hope that Kvara will still make the difference and let us win."

Kvaratskhelia, whose current deal is set to expire in June 2027, could remain at his current team this summer due to his hefty price tag. His transfer links to Liverpool and Real Madrid have also dried up of late.

Arsenal, on the other hand, currently have Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard as left-sided offensive options. They have Bukayo Saka, Reiss Nelson and Nicolas Pepe as choices for the opposite flank.