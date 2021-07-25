Arsenal ready to sell striker to fund move for Chelsea star - Reports

Arsenal have reportedly named their price for striker Alexandre Lacazette, who they wish to offload to fund a move for Tammy Abraham.

The Gunners had a torrid last season, finishing eighth in the Premier League and missing out on European football altogether. As a result, they are aiming for a summer overhaul to be better prepared for the upcoming season.

As per The Sun, they have placed a few of their star players for sale, and Lacazette is one of them. Mikel Arteta and Co are interested in Chelsea's Tammy Abraham and are ready to sell Lacazette to fund a move for the 23-year-old English forward.

The Frenchman has just a year left on his contract and there have been no reports of a possible contract extension. Therefore, the Gunners are willing to sell him in the ongoing window rather than let him leave on a free deal next summer.

The report claims that Arsenal would be willing to part ways with Lacazette if a club comes up with a bid in the region of €20 milion.

Lacazette joined Arsenal from Lyon in 2017 for a sum of €53 million. But it seems impossible for the Gunners to recoup much of the amount they paid for the forward.

Atletico Madrid target Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette

FC Barcelona v Atletico de Madrid - La Liga Santander

According to Todo Fichajes, Atletico Madrid are eyeing a move for Lacazette. The €20 milion price tag placed on him could help complete the deal smoothly.

Arsenal, too, would be happy to let him leave for a club outside the Premier League.

Whether or not Lacazette moves on from Arsenal in the ongoing transfer window remains to be seen.

