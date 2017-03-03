Arsenal reportedly begin search for Alexis Sanchez's replacement

The 28-year-old has spent the last three years with the North London club.

by Khushwant Ramesh Rumours 03 Mar 2017, 11:15 IST

On his way out: Alexis Sanchez

What's the story?

Arsenal have reportedly begun their search to find a left-winger capable of adequately replacing their Chilean sensation, Alexis Sanchez. The 28-year-old is unsure of continuing with the North London club and is seemingly looking for a way out, report the Daily Mail.

Sanchez is the Premier League's joint-highest top-scorer with 17 goals but has 9 assists to his name, too, making him essentially the most complete forward in the English league this season. And it is perhaps because of those reasons he feels a move is the right decision given Arsenal are struggling to hold on to a UEFA Champions League slot.

In case you didn't know...

Sanchez has played as a striker this season and his high-energy pressing game has helped Arsenal win several games, but the lack of desire from his teammates is often reflected on his face. The Chilean was disappointed losing to Chelsea last month and walked off the pitch without acknowledging the away fans despite being told to do so by his teammates.

Also Read: Transfer Rumour: Alexis Sanchez to quit Arsenal and reunite with Jorge Sampaoli at Sevilla

Another incident that comes to mind is his dejected look when Thomas Muller shot past David Ospina to make it 5-1 to Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena. That result has pretty much ruled out the Gunners’ chance of progressing in the competition – something the Chilean is supposed to be extremely unhappy with.

The heart of the matter

Despite the poor performances and the lack of fighting spirit from his teammates, Sanchez is reportedly looking for a way out because of the uncertainty of his manager, Arsene Wenger. The Frenchman is in his final year of the contract and has put aside any decision on his future till the end of the season.

And Sanchez’s close relationship with Wenger is said to fuel these rumours week in and week out. Should Wenger walk at the end of the season, there's a high possibility that Alexis, Mesut Ozil and Hector Bellerin will follow suit.

(Video Courtesy: Score 90 YouTube Channel)

What's next?

Arsenal are reportedly monitoring Borussia Dortmund's Marco Reus, Real Madrid's Isco, Napoli's Lorenzo Insigne and Bayer Leverkusen's Julian Brandt. Either of those names will cost the club a lot of money – something they'll have to compensate with the earnings they make from the sale of the Chilean.

Sportskeeda's Take

Judging by his body language on the pitch and Arsene Wenger's uncertain future, Alexis is likely to leave the club in the summer. He's being eyed by Juventus and Atletico Madrid – two clubs who can guarantee longer runs in the UEFA Champions League and higher possibilities of winning titles.