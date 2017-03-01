Transfer Rumour: Alexis Sanchez to quit Arsenal and reunite with Jorge Sampaoli at Sevilla

Sanchez's contract with the Gunners expires in 2018 and Arsenal may let go of him this year if he doesn't sign a new contract.

Alexis Sanchez could be on his move

What’s the story?

It has been another frustrating season for Arsenal fans and to add to their misery, star forward Alexis Sanchez has been linked with a move away from the Emirates. The Daily Star claims that the Chilean is considering his options ahead of the summer and one of his potential destinations could be Sevilla where he could link up with his former national team boss Jorge Sampaoli.

The Chilean superstar is right now one of the most sought after players in Europe and quite expectedly, there are plenty of clubs in pursuit of his signature. Atletico Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus are all reportedly interested in the 28-year-old’s services but Sevilla are leading the chase for him thanks to Sampaoli’s presence in the Sevilla dugout.

In case you didn’t know...

Sanchez moved to Arsenal from Barcelona in the summer of 2014 for £30m but the Gunners have not progressed much since then. A proven winner like him deserves more and it’s hardly a surprise to see him considering his options.

Sevilla, who won the Europa League in three back-to-back seasons, have progressed significantly in La Liga since Sampaoli took charge in the summer. In fact, the Seville side are pretty much in the title race this season.

The heart of the matter

Sanchez is out of contract at Arsenal in June 2018 and the Gunners would know that they need to sell him in the summer to get a decent fee for him. Arsenal have tried to tie the Chilean down with a new contract but the talks have stalled. Considering how close Sanchez is to Sampaoli, the Chilean joining Sevilla might be on the cards.

The former Barcelona star is said to be looking for more than £200,000 a week to stay at the Emirates, but now looks set to turn his back on the club. It was previously thought that Arsene Wenger signing a new contract might change the situation but the Daily Star claims that Sanchez has made his mind on leaving the Emirates in the summer regardless of Wenger's future.

What’s next?

Sampaoli and Sanchez have worked together in the Chilean national setup and won two Copa America titles together, ahead of star-studded teams like Brazil, Uruguay and Argentina.

Arsenal would demand at least £30-40m for their star man if he does leave the Gunners at the end of the season.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Sanchez is a top-class player and is one of the best players in the Premier League at the moment. He gives his all for the Gunners week in, week out and his frustration and displeasure at Arsenal is understandable as the Gunners have endured another trophyless campaign.

Even though the likes of Juventus and PSG would be more appealing destinations for him, a move to Sevilla cannot be put off the table due to Sampaoli’s presence.