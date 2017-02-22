Will Arsenal survive if Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil and Arsene Wenger leave this summer?

In a perfect world, fans would be hoping that nobody leaves and Arsenal go on to become the best in the Premier League again.

Neither Arsene Wenger nor Arsenal are masters of the art of spontaneity

It’s no longer a question of “if” but of “when”. Arsene Wenger may leave before the start of next season or he’ll sign an extension and then leave after two years. But that extension looks somewhat unlikely, especially after Gunners’ 5-1 loss to Bayern Munich.

Neither Arsene Wenger nor Arsenal are masters of the art of spontaneity and thus it’s not going to be a sudden loss. There will be tears, lots of tears, but nobody will be able to tell if they are tears of gratitude or relief.

Wenger’s split with Arsenal looks likely to be a drawn-out affair. However, with over 13 years since his last league title, the conjecture of Wenger’s future at Arsenal has had more twists than an Agatha Christe novel, but it doesn’t need any detective to deduce that Wednesday night’s demolition by Bayern Munich was somewhat of a seismic blow.

The second half collapse was ever so visible on Wenger’s face and with a post-match conference of just three minutes, Le Professeur knows that his time at Arsenal is slowly coming to an end.

Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez, on the other hand, are complete enigmas, more so El Nino than the German visionary. Ozil’s issue is dependent on Arsene Wenger’s future and only then would he make his decision. It was Arsene after all, who called up Ozil and convinced him that joining Arsenal would be a much better decision than staying at Madrid.

Alexis Sanchez is simply disappointed at the lack of effort and desire to win that the current Arsenal side has. He doesn't mind staying but he also doesn't want to be the only player fighting to win every single moment, let alone a match. The Chilean knows that he’s in the prime of his career and as a result, he wants to win trophies and lots of them.

Having won the Copa America twice, Sanchez has now set his sights on another major title and he doesn’t care which one or where. However, he also knows how integral he is to the Arsenal squad and has put pressure on both the board and Wenger for a massive increase in his wages. But the question still remains, will Arsenal survive if Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil, and Arsene Wenger leave?

Can Arsenal survive without them?

The enigmas...

While there is a chance of Arsenal’s survival, it will be a long time before the Gooners get a sniff of a title. But there is also a chance that they may even see the ground crumble from beneath them, with replacements for two world class players being far too expensive, especially in the current transfer market.

If Mesut Ozil’s signing was to act as the overture, then signing Alexis Sanchez was the opening riff of what has been a sweeping epic, with Arsene Wenger as the Maestro conducting the entire thing for over twenty years.

Arsene Wenge implemented a new regime in the club, something world football has taken a page from. Mesut Ozil on the other hand, marked the end of a rather bad time for Arsenal, as with the German, they ended their trophy drought with an FA Cup win.

Under Wenger, the German has flourished and done reasonably well and also remains a constant pick in the starting eleven this season, despite a drop in from. Whether that’s because Wenger believes in Ozil or both manager and player have a deal in place, the German knows that the only reason he’s here is because of Arsene Wenger.

But Alexis Sanchez was a message of intent to all the other teams. The Chilean was brought in during a time when Arsenal desperately needed someone to lead their front line, something which has come to everyone’s notice this season.

He brought in a scoring presence to a side that was and still is, heavily loaded with creative playmakers like Ozil and Carzola among others. Sanchez also brings in versatility, something Wenger loves in his players.

While a replacement for both would make any manager tear his hair out looking, Sanchez’s unique mix of abilities is what makes him that much more valuable than Ozil. There are only a few great players who can play as a number 10 and could be persuaded to come to the Emirates.

But there will never be another Arsene Wenger, only those who can try and pick up from where he left off.

Replacing the unreplaceable...

Both Isco and James Rodriguez haven’t been Madrid’s number one picks

Both Isco and James Rodriguez haven’t been Madrid’s number one picks, but despite that Zidane would be unlikely to let two of his best players leave that easily. But there are other options, such as Mario Gotze at Dortmund who can be called in to replace Mesut Ozil, but will he be as unselfish as Mesut, having tasted success playing as a false nine?

As for Sanchez, how many players are there like him in the modern game? Pacey with an extremely high work rate, plus can contribute with goals and assists at a regular rate. While Paulo Dybala at Juventus is a sensational talent, the Argentine doesn't have the same bullish physique that his Chilean counterpart has.

Antoine Greizmann – who has been linked with a move to Manchester United – is a second striker and would do brilliantly behind Oliver Giroud. But the Frenchman may just be way outside Arsenal’s price range, with Mourinho offering Atletico something close to £100 million in transfer fees.

If Arsene Wenger leaves, who could replace the man who spent the last 20 years at the helm of the club? The current Arsenal board do not want Wenger to leave, but they have drawn up a shortlist of managers who could replace the Frenchman.

Thomas Tuchel of Borussia Dortmund, Max Allegri of Juventus, Roger Schmidt of Bayer Leverkusen and finally Monaco’s Leonardo Jardim are the four managers on that list. While Tuchel has impressed at Dortmund ever since Klopp left, Allegri is believed to be keen on joining the Gunners as well.

