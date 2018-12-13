×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Arsenal news: Ainsley Maitland-Niles reveals racist abuse he suffered playing in youth ranks

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
140   //    13 Dec 2018, 11:36 IST

Arsenal v Blackpool - Carabao Cup Fourth Round
Arsenal v Blackpool - Carabao Cup Fourth Round

What's the story?

Following racial abuse faced by Manchester City's Raheem Sterling, Arsenal youngster Ainsley Maitland-Niles has revealed that he has also been subjected to racial slurs when he played for the club's youth level.

In case you didn't know...

In the last few days, Raheem Sterling has been making the headlines for the alleged racial abuse he faced during Manchester City's game against Chelsea on December 8.

A video clip, showing a fan shouting what appeared to be racial slurs at Sterling, has since emerged and it gathered more than 260,000 views in the first two hours. 

The FA has condemned the incident saying (via Goal),We strongly condemn all forms of discrimination and encourage all fans and participants who believe that they have been the subject of, or witness to, discriminatory abuse to report it through the appropriate channels: The FA, our County FAs or our partners Kick It Out.”

The heart of the matter

Maitland-Niles has now joined the host of players and managers who have come out in support of Sterling, revealing that he was also a victim of racial abuse when he was playing for Arsenal at the youth level.

When asked if he has suffered any such abuse, the youngster said (via Sky Sports), “Yes, I have.”

“Not at the professional level, but growing up in the youth ranks. I was 12. I was at Arsenal at the time, it was an away trip to a German side I think.”

“I reported it, but nothing was done about it. I guess I just had to move on from it and become stronger from that.”

The Arsenal man added, "It was pretty much similar to what Raheem got to be honest. I literally went to pick up the ball for a throw-in and there was a bit of racial abuse behind me. What can I do except get on with the game?”

Advertisement

"It hurts to talk about it, it hurts to think about it. But that's why I think it's so important that we need to get rid of it in the game. It's not just footballers that need to be on board with it - it's the press, the media and staff as well.”

"At the time I just spoke with my dad about it. He gave me a heads up and showed me it was racism before a time when I was playing football and there still is in the game now.”

"I just think if a lot of the football clubs and the players can get together and join forces to really put our heads to it and try to kick it out. It would be the best thing possible.”

What's next?

Maitland-Niles will likely be in the Gunners squad that will face Qarabag in a Europa League clash tonight.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Manchester City Raheem Sterling Ainsley Maitland-Niles
Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
Maitland-Niles praises Sterling for speaking out
RELATED STORY
5 Arsenal players who should leave on loan in the January...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Is Football a beautiful game?
RELATED STORY
Kick It Out condemns alleged racist abuse of Sterling
RELATED STORY
4 impressive Premier League duos at the moment
RELATED STORY
5 youngsters that are bound to lead Arsenal to glory
RELATED STORY
Home Grown Players Rule in Premier League. Stats and reality
RELATED STORY
7 young Arsenal players who might thrive under Unai Emery
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Team of the Week, Gameweek 14
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: All the players who got injured...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 17
15 Dec MAN EVE 06:00 PM Manchester City vs Everton
15 Dec CRY LEI 08:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Leicester City
15 Dec HUD NEW 08:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Newcastle
15 Dec TOT BUR 08:30 PM Tottenham vs Burnley
15 Dec WAT CAR 08:30 PM Watford vs Cardiff City
15 Dec WOL AFC 08:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs AFC Bournemouth
15 Dec FUL WES 11:00 PM Fulham vs West Ham
16 Dec BRI CHE 07:00 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Chelsea
16 Dec SOU ARS 07:00 PM Southampton vs Arsenal
16 Dec LIV MAN 09:30 PM Liverpool vs Manchester United
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us