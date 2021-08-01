Arsenal's big-money bid for star forward rejected - Reports

Arsenal's sluggish activities in the transfer market this summer have been well criticized. Just when the Gunners decided to get serious and make a strong statement, they've been hit by an unfavorable development.

According to reports, Arsenal have seen their big-money bid for Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez turned down. The Londoners confidently approached the transfer but will be left disappointed given how it has turned out.

Arsenal have made an inquiry for Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martínez during their ambitious summer in the transfer market. [@TeleFootball] — Z (@ZRAFC) July 27, 2021

It has been claimed that the Gunners made a massive offer of €70 million to convince Inter into parting ways with the forward but that wasn't enough to tempt the Italians into letting go of their prized asset and wasted no time making their intention known.

Sources claim the player showed no interest in the proposal as he has no plans of switching to the Premier League anytime soon. More importantly, Lautaro's priority is to participate in the Champions League next season, which is all but impossible at the Emirates Stadium.

Lautaro Martinez's stance on Arsenal transfer as Inter Milan striker has change of hearthttps://t.co/c3ZFEV4TLH pic.twitter.com/8wP0gtlwCr — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) July 31, 2021

Recall that Arsenal endured a disappointing outing in the Premier League last season. The Londoners' inconsistent performances ensured they finished the campaign in eighth spot in the league table, meaning they won't feature in any of the European tournaments next term.

As for Lautaro, he'll likely remain at the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium beyond the summer. Although the Argentine is reportedly open to leaving the club, he would only join Real Madrid or Barcelona if they submit a substantial offer. That looks unlikely at the moment given that the two Spanish giants are both in an economic mess.

Lautaro would've snubbed Arsenal regardless

What options are available for Arsenal?

It wouldn't be a Sunday drive for Arsenal to sign a top attacker in the transfer market this summer due to the fact that they won't be playing in Europe next season.

Nevertheless, it would still be worth it to keep trying. Fortunately, many big clubs will be forced to sell some of their main players to reduce their wage bill ahead of next season. The likes of Isco, Philippe Coutinho, Paulo Dybala, Ousmane Dembele and a number of other names could be available and willing to settle for a switch to the Emirates Stadium.

