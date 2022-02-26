Arsenal’s form makes Watford game a must-win for Manchester United to preserve top-four place

So the strange story of Manchester United continues under Ralf Rangnick. The Red Devils are usually not too convincing, but the team is also not losing matches on a regular.

In fact, they have lost only one league game under the German manager – a 1-0 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers in early January.

Since then, the English giants have been very difficult to beat and are currently on a seven-game unbeaten run in the Premier League. However, there have been just too many draws.

Having once again drawn with Atletico Madrid in the Champions League last 16 first leg, Manchester United will return to Premier League duties this weekend against a Watford side that upset them in their last meeting.

Reds target revenge against Watford

Since Watford defeated Manchester United 4-1 in November – a game that led to the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer – the Hornets have won just one more game.

Watford have played 14 times in that period, losing 11 times, drawing twice and winning just one. These statistics are testament to how poor they’ve been, but it is against such teams that United usually struggle against.

The Reds have also dropped points against Burnley and exited the FA Cup at the hands of Middlesbrough, making the game against Watford a slippery slope.

Rangnick, though, will be hoping to avoid what happened to his predecessor when Manchester United faced the Hornets. Revenge will be on his mind, but Watford will hardly be a walkover too.

Saturday's game is a must-win clash for Manchester United

The top-four race has been blown wide open in recent weeks and Arsenal’s form means Manchester United cannot afford to slip up right now.

The Gunners came from behind to beat Wolves on Thursday, moving to within a point of the Reds. With two games in hand, Mikel Arteta’s side could potentially be five points ahead of the Red Devils in the coming weeks.

“This is a game we have to win, we want to win and we need to win. No matter what the result was yesterday they also have two games in hand and we also know we play against them in April,” Rangnick said, as quoted by Manutd.com.

“There are still enough games but our focus now is on doing our job and we need to make sure we get as many points as we can out of the games we have. We must not take notice of the games around us," he added.

With Arsenal breathing down their necks, the game against Watford has, therefore, become a must-win encounter as Rangnick’s side aims to preserve their Champions League spot.

Edited by Parimal