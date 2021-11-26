Who is Ralf Rangnick - Manchester United's new interim manager?

Ralf Rangnick in at Manchester United!

After a span of a few months of the team's dismal performances and recent results not meeting Manchester United's standards and at the helm of the team's poor results led to United's board parting ways with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Manchester United were desperate in search of a new manager who can take the club forward.

There have been rumors spreading all around on a daily basis with the likes of Mauricio Pochettino, Brendan Rodgers, Ralf Rangnick, Luis Enrique, Julen Lopetegui and Earnesto Valverde the likely candidates to take up the managerial role.

They finally have their man, Ralf Rangnick, who is set to be named the club's interim boss until the end of the season. The 63 year old German will replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on a six-month contract, after which he'll take up a consultancy role for a further two years.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



Talks now on with Lokomotiv as advanced by Ralf Rangnick told Man Utd board on Monday he’ll accept this interim job only if future ‘consultancy’ with power on club choices will be included in the deal. Man Utd are prepared to accept this condition. 🔴🇩🇪 #MUFC Talks now on with Lokomotiv as advanced by @TheAthleticUK Ralf Rangnick told Man Utd board on Monday he’ll accept this interim job only if future ‘consultancy’ with power on club choices will be included in the deal. Man Utd are prepared to accept this condition. 🔴🇩🇪 #MUFCTalks now on with Lokomotiv as advanced by @TheAthleticUK. https://t.co/VA3XSb0eef

David Ornstein @David_Ornstein @TheAthleticUK theathletic.com/news/mancheste… 🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Man Utd reach agreement with Ralf Rangnick to become interim manager. 6mnth contract then 2yr consultancy. Deal subject to Lokomotiv Moscow approval. Work permit process prevents 63yo leading #MUFC v Chelsea. W/ @lauriewhitwell 🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Man Utd reach agreement with Ralf Rangnick to become interim manager. 6mnth contract then 2yr consultancy. Deal subject to Lokomotiv Moscow approval. Work permit process prevents 63yo leading #MUFC v Chelsea. W/ @lauriewhitwell @TheAthleticUK theathletic.com/news/mancheste…

Who is Ralf Rangnick?

Ralf Rangnick - the professor, 'the pioneer of Gegenpressing'

Born : 29 June 1958

Birthplace : Backnang, Germany

Teams managed : RB Leipzig, FC Schalke 04, TSG Hoffenheim, Stuttgart, SSV Reutlingen

Presently working as Head of Sports and Development at FC Locomotiv Moscow, Russia

Ralf Rangnick during his managerial period at RB Leipzig

Ralf Rangnick is considered the godfather of German coaching. He is the mastermind behind Gegenpressing. The top German managers in football right now - Jurgen Klopp, Thomas Tuchel, Julian Nagelsmann and Hansi Flick - have all been influenced by Ralf Rangnick and consider him their idol.

Some of his notable achievements were :

Rangnick took RB Leipzig from the 4th Division in the German football and transformed them into a top club in Germany and Europe

He took FC Schalke to the UEFA Champions League semifinal 2011 after knocking out Benfica, Valencia and the Champions Inter Milan.

He also took Hoffenheim from 3rd tier to Bundesliga in two seasons.

Rangnick has won seven trophies at various levels across the course of his coaching career.

Julian Nagelsmann's admiration for his idol Ralf Rangnick

Speaking about Rangnick and Klopp’s influence on him, Nagelsmann told the Bundesliga earlier this year: "They certainly introduced a distinct style into Germany, which had perhaps been practised previously in Italy, by Sarri and others.

“Overall there tend to be trends in football that come and go and come and go. Ralf started using his extreme pressing and quick transitions all the way down in the fifth tier, the Oberliga.

“Jurgen Klopp did the same in the Bundesliga with Mainz and with Dortmund. He has always described his Gegenpress as his teams' playmaker. They're a pair of minds who brought a certain style of football to prominence and who continue to do so.”

Nagelsmann added: "Football matches are always defined by an interplay of various phases of play, because I don't think I've ever seen a game in which a team could play exclusively transitions, exclusively press, or exclusively have possession.

“The most successful teams have to solve problems in each of the four phases of play and at set-pieces. “Dependent on coaching tastes there will always be preferences and emphasis on specific phases, and Ralf Rangnick and Klopp definitely put more weight on opposition possession and transition than Pep Guardiola does."

Manchester United fans buzz on Twitter regarding Ralf Ragnick's appointment

Karan Tejwani @karan_tejwani26 Made this in March: the Ralf Rangnick coaching tree. A group of coaches he has inspired / influenced at various clubs throughout his career. List includes Julian Nagelsmann, Marco Rose, Jesse Marsch and more. Made this in March: the Ralf Rangnick coaching tree. A group of coaches he has inspired / influenced at various clubs throughout his career. List includes Julian Nagelsmann, Marco Rose, Jesse Marsch and more. https://t.co/ax4OFnFUTP

KOJO BANKZ 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @KoJo_Bankz99 Ralf Rangnick taught Klopp and Tuchel coaching so if the students are doing well, imagine the master himself. Just imagine Bro ! Ralf Rangnick taught Klopp and Tuchel coaching so if the students are doing well, imagine the master himself. Just imagine Bro ! https://t.co/Axo1GF70S7

