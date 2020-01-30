Arsenal's Lucas Torreira welcomes Bruno Fernandes to the Premier League, Solskjaer admits he might sign a striker before Deadline Day and more: Manchester United Transfer News Roundup, 30th January 2020

Bruno Fernandes

Here are the top transfer stories and rumours surrounding the Red Devils today.

Lucas Torreira addresses Bruno Fernandes' move to Manchester United

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira has addressed Bruno Fernandes' impending move to Manchester United stating that the Portuguese midfielder has the right mentality for the Premier League and he hopes his former teammate enjoys his new challenge with the Red Devils.

Torreira and Fernandes had played together at Italian club Sampdoria before making their respective moves to Arsenal and Sporting Lisbon. The latter is now set for another transfer as he will sign a deal worth up to £68 million with United. The 25-year-old will undergo his medical at Old Trafford today and an announcement is expected late this afternoon.

Manchester United is delighted to announce it has reached agreement with Sporting Clube de Portugal for the transfer of Bruno Fernandes.



The deal is subject to a medical and the agreement of personal terms.



A further announcement will be made in due course. pic.twitter.com/6bDVHszxL1 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 29, 2020

Speaking of the move, Torreira told Sky Sports,

"I really hope he adapts quickly, particularly as the Premier League is so physical and intense as a championship. I’m sure he has the right mentality to adapt quickly. Obviously, he’s joining a big club in Manchester United so I hope he enjoys the move."

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits he is considering signing a striker before January transfer window ends

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that the club are in need of a striker following their 1-0 win over Manchester City in the League Cup semi-final second leg on Wednesday night.

The Red Devils are set to complete the signing of Bruno Fernandes later today but are still left wanting when it comes to strikers after Marcus Rashford was ruled out of action due to a long-term injury.

When asked if United will sign a striker before the deadline, Solskjaer replied,

"I’m not sure. I know we need more goals. I know if we get Bruno over the line we’ve got a boy there who’s going to score and create. Let’s talk on Friday.

"We need more goalscorers, we need more goals; that's a definite. Need someone who wants to break their nose to score a goal or their toe, doesn't have to be the nice ones, we know that."

The Norwegian tactician added,

"I am challenging them and I need to challenge them more because we can't just score nice goals. Even today we pegged them back at times and played them deep and they stayed outside their box and defended, but we couldn't create those chances, those moments."

Red Devils still trying to sign Jude Bellingham from Birmingham City

Jude Bellingham (C)

Manchester United are still attempting to sign Jude Bellingham from Birmingham City, Sky Sports News journalist Kaveh Solhekol has claimed on the Transfer Show.

The Red Devils have been heavily linked with the youngster throughout the January transfer window and are interested in bringing him to Old Trafford for £25million before loaning him back to St Andrew’s for 18 months.

The 16-year-old has scored four goals and registered one assist in 25 Championship appearances for Birmingham this season.

Speaking of the potential transfer, Solhekol said,

"Talks continue with United trying to sign Jude Bellingham from Birmingham. This guy is one of the hottest young prospects in English football.

“Lots of other clubs are trying to sign him as well. United are trying to get a deal for about £25m. He would stay on loan at Birmingham for 18 months and then come to Old Trafford. He would be one for the future."

