Bruno Fernandes admits Premier League has 'always' been his preference, Marcus Rojo allowed to join boyhood club and more: Manchester United Transfer News Roundup, 29th January 2020

Bruno Fernandes

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's daily Manchester United transfer news roundup. Here are the top transfer stories and rumours surrounding the Red Devils today.

Bruno Fernandes talks up the Premier League ahead of impending United move

Manchester United-bound Bruno Fernandes has admitted that the Premier League was always his preference in response to his recent links to La Liga clubs, Barcelona and Valencia.

When asked if the English top-flight was his preference amid links to La Liga, Fernandes told Portuguese television station SIC,

"It always was."

The Red Devils were in danger of losing out on the signing of the Portuguese midfielder but are now on the verge of snapping him up after a breakthrough in negotiations on Tuesday night. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his entourage have offered a revised bid of €55 million (£46.5m) with €10 million (£8.4m) in bonuses for his signature.

The 25-year-old is expected in Manchester today to complete his medical and finalise the details of his move to Old Trafford.

Also Read: Spurs confirm signing of Steven Bergwijn from PSV

Marcos Rojo to join Argentine club Estudiantes on loan

Marcos Rojo

According to Sky Sports, Manchester United have permitted Marcos Rojo to join Argentine outfit Estudiantes in a loan deal.

The 29-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford and has not featured in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first-team squad since November last year. His place in the team has been further threatened by Eric Bailly's return from injury and it is unlikely that his situation will change in the months to come.

The defender missed out on a Deadline Day loan move to Everton last summer but has now been offered an exit route by his boyhood club. Estudiantes chairman Juan Sebastian Veron is believed to have convinced the player that he can re-ignite his career at the club and secure a place in the Argentina national team ahead of the Copa America this summer.

Manchester United identify Maxi Gomez as primary summer target

Maxi Gomez

If reports in Cadena SER are to be believed, Manchester United have classified Valencia's Maxi Gomez as their primary transfer target for the summer window.

The Red Devils are believed to have sent scouts to monitor the forward on multiple occasions this season, including the Spanish outfit's clash against Barcelona where the Uruguayan scored a double in a 2-0 win.

The 23-year-old striker has a €140 million (£118m) release clause in his current contract which is set to expire until June 2024.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hoping to bolster his attacking ranks as they hope to turn their fortunes around in the new season and Gomez is considered an ideal candidate to strengthen their challenge in the Premier League.

Follow the latest transfer rumors with Sportskeeda's Live Football Transfer Blog