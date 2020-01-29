Tottenham Hotspur Transfer News: Spurs confirm signing of Steven Bergwijn from PSV

Steven Bergwijn

Tottenham Hotspur have completed the signing of Steven Bergwijn from PSV Eindhoven, the Premier League giants announced on Wednesday.

Steven Bergwijn will don Christian Eriksen's No.23 shirt

The Dutchman has signed a four-and-a-half-year deal with Spurs and has taken the number 23 shirt that was vacated by Christian Eriksen less than a day ago. The deal is reported to be worth around £25 million ($33m) with further add-ons.

The 22-year-old, who scored five goals and provided 10 assists in 16 league appearances for the Eredivisie club, underwent his medical at the start of the week after he was permitted to sit out PSV's training sessions. He also missed the side's 1-1 draw against FC Twente on Sunday and was widely accused of trying to force a move out of the Dutch club.

Bergwijn considers the Premier League the "highest achievable" competition for any player and has expressed his excitement for his future at the north London club.

Speaking to De Telegraaf upon the announcement, he said,

"The Premier League, that is the highest achievable [league] for every football player. Yes, this is certainly a dream come true. It also feels like the right time to take this step.

"I have always looked up to a top coach like Mourinho. And now I'm going to play for him. It's great to be here. Just look at the facilities around us. When I play FIFA on the PlayStation, I almost always choose a team from the Premier League. I look forward to playing in that great atmosphere."

Bergwijn could make his debut for Tottenham Hotspur when they play host to reigning Premier League champions Manchester City on Sunday.

