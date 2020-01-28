3 strikers Tottenham Hotspur could realistically target should they fail to sign Willian Jose

Krzysztof Piatek

If you've been keeping track of the January transfer window, you would know that Tottenham Hotspur are currently on a desperate search for a striker as they hope to strengthen their attacking ranks in the absence of Harry Kane.

The England skipper has been ruled out of action for several months after picking up a hamstring injury during Spurs' 1-0 defeat at Southampton on New Year's Day. He is set to miss a large chunk of the business end of the campaign and is unlikely to return until April.

The north London giants have only scored two goals in the Premier League after the turn of the decade, with the efforts coming in their 2-1 win over Norwich City last week. The only other goals they have netted this year have come against Middlesbrough and Southhampton in the FA Cup while their other Premier League encounters ended in 1-0 defeats to Liverpool and the Saints as well as a goalless draw against Watford.

Jose Mourinho is painfully aware that the absence of an out-and-out striker in his squad has cost him several points in the new year but he has insisted that the club will only dip into the transfer market if the right player is available.

Real Sociedad striker Willian Jose has emerged as a potential candidate in the last few weeks with his club currently in talks with Tottenham over his possible transfer. The Brazilian is understood to be keen on a departure and was even left out of the squad that played Espanyol in the Copa del Rey last week.

However, both clubs are reported to be £11 million apart in their valuation of Jose leading negotiations to stretch out as the January transfer window is edging closer to its end. Spurs have offered £10 million for the services of the striker but Sociedad are holding out for £21 million (€25m).

In this article, we take a look at strikers who Tottenham Hotspur could realistically target should they fail to sign Jose:

Krzysztof Piatek emerged as one of the biggest prospects in European football when he announced himself to the world with his scintillating performances for Genoa last season.

The Poland international demonstrated his goalscoring prowess by netting 19 goals in 21 games for the Red and Blues last term, causing a series of European powerhouses to take note of his potential.

AC Milan ultimately secured the signing of the 24-year-old in the January transfer window last year and reaped the harvests as he managed 11 goals from 21 games in the second half of the campaign. Since then, Piatek has struggled to mirror his previous form and has only registered five goals from 19 appearances in all competitions for the Rossoneri in the current season.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's return to the San Siro could further threaten his place in Stefano Pioli's squad and might just push him to the exit door soon.

A move to Tottenham Hotspur would benefit both Piatek and the north London club as it could see him reignite his goalscoring form in the Premier League, which would in turn help the side turn their fortunes around this season.

The AC Milan striker could be considered the quintessential number nine who is as lethal in front of goal as he is in aerial duels. He has a knack for getting himself busy in the area and is an intimidating presence in the box; qualities which all point to a natural striker.

Mourinho and his entourage are believed to be preparing a bid for Piatek as their hopes of signing Jose are slimming down and it remains to be seen if the reports coming out of Italy are, indeed, true.

