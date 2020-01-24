Tottenham Hotspur Transfer News: Real Sociedad ask Spurs to cough up more money for Willian José

Tottenham Hotspur and Real Sociedad are currently involved in intensive negotiations over the possible signing of Willian José but the clubs are £11 million apart in their valuation of the striker, The Guardian has reported.

Spurs only willing to offer half of Real Sociedad's asking price for Willian José

Jose Mourinho has identified the Brazil international as a potential candidate to cover for Harry Kane in his absence. The English striker has been ruled out of action after picking up a hamstring injury in his side's 1-0 defeat to Southampton on New Year's Day.

Meanwhile, José himself is keen on departing the Reale Arena and has even told the club that his ambitions lie elsewhere. He was consequently left out of the squad to play Espanyol in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday with the club addressing the situation on Twitter. The statement read, "Last minute change in the call: Lobete (number 35) enters the list instead of Willian José. The forward has asked the Club to stay out until his situation is clarified."

Spurs are understood to have offered a fee of £10 million for the services of the striker but Sociedad are holding out for £21 million (€25m). The 28-year-old has a release clause, believed to be €70 million (£58.8m), but the Spanish outfit is aware that it may be difficult to find suitors for him at such an exorbitant price.

Meanwhile, Christian Eriksen is set to be on his way out of north London in the next few days as he is expected to travel to Milan for a medical early next week.

