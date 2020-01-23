Spurs front-runners in Kalidou Koulibaly chase, Jose Mourinho addresses Willian Jose links and more: Tottenham Hotspur Transfer News Roundup, 23rd January 2020

Kalidou Koulibaly

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's daily Tottenham Hotspur transfer news roundup. Here are the top transfer stories and rumours surrounding the north London club today.

Spurs barge ahead of Real Madrid in Koulibaly pursuit

Tottenham Hotspur have edged ahead of Real Madrid in the race for Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly, according to reports from Eldesmarque.

The Senegal international has emerged as one of the most sought-after defenders since his arrival from Genk in 2014 and has been linked with a series of clubs like Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal.

However, Spurs are understood to be the favourites to land his signature as the north London giants have doubled the amount that Real Madrid have offered for his services.

👔 Jose: "We have to kill opponents off when we are better than them. If not, we have the risk." #THFC ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/YFofxmPEeG — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 22, 2020

Jose Mourinho's side have suffered the consequences of their defensive frailties this season, with the team having conceded 32 goals in 24 Premier League games, and the signing of Koulibaly would definitely add strength to the back-line as they head into the business end of the season.

Jose Mourinho refuses to rule out move for Willian Jose

Willian Jose

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has refused to rule out a move for Willian Jose in the January transfer window amid reports that the north London giants are in the midst of intensive negotiations with Real Sociedad over the forward's potential move.

The 28-year-old was left out of Imanol Alguacil's squad for their Copa Del Rey game against Espanyol on Wednesday as the uncertainty surrounding his future continues to build. The Spanish outfit addressed the decision on Twitter saying,

"Lobete enters the list instead of Willian Jose. The forward has asked the club to remain on the sidelines until his situation is clarified."

When asked about the speculation after Spurs' win over Norwich City on Wednesday, Mourinho said,

"He's a Real Sociedad player. I don't comment on players from other clubs. I can only speak about my players. I think it's a question of respect to the coaches and the clubs where the players belong."

Gareth Bale's agent dismisses forward's transfer links to Spurs

Gareth Bale

Gareth Bale's agent Jonathan Barnett has ruled out a loan move for the Real Madrid forward amid heavy links to his former club Tottenham Hotspur.

The Wales international was tipped for a return to Spurs in the January transfer window after reports emerged that Los Blancos were prepared to discuss a deal for his return to the north London club.

Jose Mourinho has been on the lookout for a striker since Harry Kane was sidelined due to injury but he is believed to prefer a loan rather than a permanent deal.

Speaking of the speculation, Barnett told the BBC,

"Why would one of the best players on Earth go on loan? That's ridiculous. At the moment, he is going to be playing football for Real Madrid and he has got two-and-a-half years left on his contract.

"He is happy and hopefully he will win a couple of more things with Real Madrid. Things can change but loans are ridiculous and there are not many clubs that can afford him anyway."

