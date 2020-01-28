Barcelona to hijack Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes move, Valencia chief in Catalunya to finish Rodrigo deal and more: Barcelona Transfer News Roundup, 28th January 2020

Bruno Fernandes

Barcelona to swoop for Manchester United target Bruno Fernandes

If reports in Super Deporte are to be believed, Barcelona are set to hijack Manchester United's move for Bruno Fernandes as the Premier League giants' negotiations over a transfer appear to be on the edge of collapse.

The Red Devils have been attempting to sign the Sporting Lisbon midfielder throughout the January transfer window but have been unable to reach a financial agreement with the Primeira Liga outfit.

Barcelona now plan to take advantage of the situation by signing Fernandes with the view of sending him on loan to Valencia for the rest of the season.

It remains to be seen if Manchester United will end up signing the Portuguese sensation before the transfer window shuts this week.

Valencia president in Barcelona to negotiate final details of Rodrigo deal

Rodrigo Moreno

Valencia president Anil Murthy arrived in Barcelona on Monday morning to discuss the possible transfer of Rodrigo Moreno with the Catalan hierarchy, claims Spanish radio station Ser Deportivos Valencia.

The 46-year-old chief is ready to negotiate the final details of the loan deal, with both clubs trying hard to reach an agreement over the inclusion of an option to buy. While Los Ches want a purchase option in the deal, the Blaugrana are more keen on a swap deal that could see a player going in the other direction.

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu recently confirmed that the Spanish giants are considering the move saying,

"We don't talk about players from other teams. But [Rodrigo's] name is on the table of the coaches. And a replacement will arrive. I do not know whether it will be from Barcelona B or from outside [the club]. I like many players."

Meanwhile, Rodrigo continues to train with Valencia's first-team squad as they prepare for their Copa del Rey clash with Cultural Leonesa on Wednesday.

Barcelona's pursuit of Lautaro Martinez ends

Lautaro Martinez

According to SPORT, Barcelona's pursuit of Lautaro Martinez may be coming to an end as the club failed to reach an agreement with Inter Milan over the financial aspects of the deal.

The Catalan giants are understood to have contacted the striker's agents earlier this month but were struggling to reach a monetary compromise with them. While the Blaugrana feel an exorbitant fee would be difficult for them to work with following their transfer spree last summer, the Nerazzurri are not willing to put a price any of their key players at the moment.

Martinez's contract at the San Siro will expire in 2023 but he will have a release clause of €111 million for a brief period in July. Barcelona have been on the lookout for a suitable player to cover for the injured Luis Suarez but it appears they will now have to look elsewhere for reinforcements.

Carles Perez to be in Italy on Tuesday to seal AS Roma move

Carles Perez

Carles Perez is scheduled to be in Italy today to complete his medical and paperwork for his transfer to AS Roma, according to Fabrizio Romano. The 21-year-old will join the Serie A giants in a €13 million deal that will not include a buy-back clause for Barcelona.

The Spanish winger has fallen out of favour under Quique Setien and has only managed 11 La Liga appearances for the Catalan giants this season. Most of his appearances are believed to have occurred because of injuries to Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele and the consensus is that his development will stall if he remains at the Camp Nou as his situation is unlikely to change.

Perez will become the third player to depart Barcelona this month after Jean-Clair Todibo moved to Schalke and Carles Alena switched to Real Betis in the January transfer window.

