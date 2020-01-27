Barcelona players sceptical about Quique Setien's methods, Boca Juniors to block defender's move to Camp Nou and more: Barcelona Transfer News Roundup, 27th January 2020

Barcelona dressing room not convinced by Quique Setien's tactics

Quique Setien is struggling to convince his players that his restoration of Barcelona's trademark style will inspire them to success this season, Sport has reported.

Former Blaugrana manager Ernesto Valverde had moved away from the philosophy widely deployed by Johan Cruyff and Pep Guardiola and consequently drew widespread criticism over the way he played his game. The appointment of Setien meant a return to the club's traditions but it appears the players are not too happy with the way things have panned out so far.

82.6% - @Barcelona’s Quique Setién has become the second manager with the highest possession figure in a @LaLigaEN game since at least 2005/06, after Pep Guardiola (84% vs Racing de Santander in 2011 and 83.9% vs Levante in 2011). Premiere. pic.twitter.com/A5FSdHyGCn — OptaJose (@OptaJose) January 19, 2020

The Catalan giants gave away their top spot in La Liga to Real Madrid after suffering a 2-0 defeat to Valencia over the weekend. The loss is believed to have added to the players' scepticism around their manager's tactics, with his frequently-used system of three centre-backs particularly causing disagreements among the squad.

Barcelona appointed the former Real Betis man as a replacement to Valverde after he agreed to a two-and-a-half-year deal with the club earlier this month.

Boca Juniors fight to keep Santiago Ramos Mingo amid Barca links

According to Sport, Boca Juniors are determined to stop Santiago Ramos Mingo from moving to Barcelona amid heavy links to the Spanish club's B team.

The 18-year-old sensation, who is yet to play for Los Xeneizes' first team, has not signed a professional contract with the South American outfit and is heavily linked with a move to the Camp Nou.

The Catalan giants are understood to have contacted the teenager's family but the deal is yet to be completed as the club are looking to negotiate a cut-price deal.

A report on Sport has now claimed that Boca are prepared to block Mingo's transfer, should Barcelona make a move, as they believe the youngster is as much a member of their squad as their professional players.

Carles Perez set for AS Roma move

Carles Perez

Carles Perez reported move to AS Roma appears to have been confirmed by the Italian club's sporting director Gianluca Petrachi, who went on record to declare their intentions to sign the Barcelona player this winter.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Petrachi stated that the Rome giants are working on a deal to sign the 21-year-old on a permanent transfer in the next few days. He added that there will be no buy-back clause inserted in the contract, should the Catalan giants look to re-sign the player.

The Spanish winger is believed to have been deemed surplus to requirements by Quique Setien and is no longer a part of the new manager's long-term plans at the club.

Perez has made 11 appearances for the Blaugrana in La Liga this season and only signed a contract extension with the club four months ago.

