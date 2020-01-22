Coutinho’s future at Bayern Munich in doubt, Valencia striker in pole position for Camp Nou switch and more: Barcelona Transfer News Roundup, 22nd January 2020

Philippe Coutinho

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's daily Barcelona transfer news roundup. Here are the top transfer stories and rumours surrounding the Catalan giants today.

Time running out for Coutinho at Bayern Munich?

Bayern Munich may not want to sign Philippe Coutinho at the end of the ongoing season, according to BILD.

The Bavarians would have to cough up an astounding €120 million if they want to land the Brazil international on a permanent deal.

The former Liverpool sensation joined the reigning Bundesliga champions from Barcelona last summer to cover the wings following the departure of Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery. He has registered seven goals and seven assists in all competitions for the club this season and has been a regular under interim boss Hansi Flick.

However, Bayern Munich are reportedly not totally convinced with Coutinho’s performances in Germany, and the exorbitant amount they would have to pay for his permanent signing is also a stumbling block in the deal.

The German heavyweights have until the middle of May to trigger a clause which would see Coutinho join them permanently.

Barcelona interested in signing Valencia striker

Rodrigo

If reports from SPORT are to be believed, Barcelona are willing to part with a player to obtain the services of Rodrigo either in the January transfer window or in the summer.

The Valencia man is not only considered to be an ideal deputy for the ailing Luis Suarez but it is also believed that he would be incredibly well-suited to Quique Setien's style of play.

Los Ches are demanding €60 million for the services of the striker but the Blaugrana are pushing for an offer that could see one of their players entering a loan deal either this month or in the summer.

An agreement has not yet been reached between the two sides with Valencia understood to have the ball in their court. If the deal fails to materialise, Barcelona have a list of players to turn their attention to, including the likes of Ben Yedder, Lautaro Martinez, Krzysztof Piątek and Edinson Cavani.

Quique Setien confirms Barcelona's search for a striker

Quique Setién

Barcelona manager Quique Setien has conceded that the club are trying to sign a striker in the January transfer window as the Catalan giants are looking to find a suitable deputy for the injured Luis Suarez.

The 32-year-old forward has been ruled out of action for the next four months after undergoing surgery on a meniscus injury in his right knee.

The Uruguay international enjoyed a scintillating campaign for the Blaugrana before his injury and registered 14 goals and 11 assists in 23 appearances for the club.

When quizzed about his plans to sign a centre-forward, Setien said (via AS),

"It's something that we are considering; we've been talking about it and we'll have to see how things pan out. It's not an issue that worries me too much. I am more worried about Ibiza and Valencia. We'll talk it over with the technical department."

