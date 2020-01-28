Tottenham agree deal with PSV over Steven Bergwijn move, Spurs to make fresh Krzysztof Piatek bid today and more: Tottenham Hotspur Transfer Roundup, 28th January 2020

Steven Bergwijn

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's daily Tottenham Hotspur transfer news roundup. Here are the top transfer stories and rumours surrounding the north London club today.

PSV and Spurs reach agreement in Steven Bergwijn deal

Tottenham Hotspur and PSV have reached an agreement for the signing of Steven Bergwijn, De Telegraaf has claimed. According to the report, the north London giants have agreed to a deal worth €30 million ($33m), plus €2 million in add-ons, with the 22-year-old now ready to put the finishing touches to his transfer.

The former Ajax youngster was reported to be in the English capital to finalise the details of his move to the Premier League giants and is set to undertake a medical at the club.

PSV confirmed that Spurs made an approach for the Dutch international a few days ago and an agreement on personal terms is believed to have been reached smoothly.

Jose Mourinho is hoping that Bergwijn's addition to the squad will add another dimension to the left-hand side of his attacking line, which is a position that they had been looking to strengthen this month.

Spurs preparing a fresh bid for Krzysztof Piatek

Krzysztof Piatek

According to Calciomercato, Tottenham Hotspur are preparing to submit a fresh bid for Krzysztof Piatek today as they hope to sign a striker before the January transfer window slams shut this week.

Jose Mourinho is desperate to strengthen his attacking ranks after Harry Kane was ruled out of action after suffering a hamstring injury in their defeat to Southampton on New Year's Day.

Piatek, who joined the Milan giants from Genoa in a £30 million deal in January last year, enjoyed an impressive debut season for the club but has since failed to replicate his form, scoring only five goals in 19 appearances this campaign.

Tottenham are now looking to take advantage of Zlatan Ibrahimovic's return to the San Siro by presenting the Nerazzurri with a renewed offer for the Poland international after their first loan proposal for him was rejected.

Southampton positive they will sign Kyle Walker-Peters

Kyle Walker-Peters and Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne

If reports in the Daily Mail are to be believed, Southampton are confident that they will secure a deal for Kyle Walker-Peters before the January transfer window shuts this week.

The Saints appear to be on the verge of signing the defender on an initial loan with talks ongoing regarding the inclusion of an option or obligation to purchase for a fee of around £12 million.

The 22-year-old has made only five appearances for Spurs this season and has failed to gain the confidence of Jose Mourinho since the Portuguese tactician's arrival at the club. The likes of West Ham United and Crystal Palace are willing to offer the defender an escape route but Southampton are believed to be the favourites to land his signature.

Tottenham Hotspur in talks for AS Monaco striker Islam Slimani

Islam Slimani

According to RMC Sport, Tottenham Hotspur are in active negotiations to secure the signature of Islam Slimani, who is currently on loan at AS Monaco from Leicester City.

Spurs consider the 31-year-old as a temporary solution to their attacking woes as Harry Kane is set to miss out on several fixtures due to a hamstring injury he picked up during their 1-0 defeat at Southampton on New Year's Day.

Slimani, who has tallied 7 goals and 5 assists for the Principality outfit, is also believed to be in talks with Manchester United, who are in desperate need to bolster their attack after a long-term injury to Marcus Rashford.

It remains to be seen whether the Premier League duo wants to make a permanent signing from the Foxes or take over AS Monaco’s season-long loan of the Algerian striker.

QPR and Charlton pursue Tottenham Hotspur youngster Troy Parrott

Troy Parrott has emerged as a target for Queens Park Rangers and Charlton this January transfer window, Sky Sports has reported.

The 17-year-old striker is understood to be departing Tottenham Hotspur to secure more game-time elsewhere but is likely to sign a new contract with the club before doing so.

The youngster has been unable to break into Jose Mourinho's first-team despite Harry Kane's injury leaving them short of options in the attacking slots.

QPR and Charlton are believed to be heavily interested in landing Parrott in a move that could benefit both parties. While the former is on the lookout for a striker after Nahki Wells was recalled by Burnley, the latter is preparing for the possible departure of Lyle Taylor this month.

