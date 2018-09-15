Arsenal's probable XI vs Newcastle United

Ajayendra Rudraraju FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Preview 1.18K // 15 Sep 2018, 12:24 IST

Unai Emery will be aiming at making it three wins in a row

The Unai Emery era began on a disastrous note with the Gunners losing their first two games of the season to Manchester City and Chelsea. However, the Spanish tactician has steadied the ship with victories over West Ham United and Cardiff City, although in an unconvincing fashion.

The Gunners have been adapting to a new style of play and with six points from the possible twelve, the fans expect the team to push on and make it three wins in a row with a victory against the struggling Newcastle United at St. James’ Park.

They have struggled against the teams managed by Rafa Benitez in the past and this one isn’t going to be any different. The veteran coach likes to organize his teams in a structured and compact manner.

Currently, in the drop zone with a solitary point from four games, the Magpies are expected to suffocate the Gunners’ attackers by cutting their supply lines. With Jonjo Shelvey expected to be fit to face Arsenal, Rafa Benitez will likely set his team to soak up the pressure and attack on the counter.

A win against Newcastle is vital for the Gunners to gain some momentum in the race for the top-4 and here is how the Gunners are expected to line up against the Magpies in a 4-3-3 formation.

Goalkeeper

Although shaky with the ball at his feet, Petr Cech is expected to start

While there have been calls for handing Bernd Leno a start, I expect Unai Emery to persist with Petr Cech. The veteran stopper might not be comfortable with playing from the back but he has completed 166 passes in the first four games.

Passing aside, he has been solid between the sticks even though Arsenal have conceded a plenty of goals in the League so far. Bernd Leno may have to wait till midweek to start his first competitive game when Arsenal face FC Vorksla Poltava in a Europa League group stage tie at the Emirates.

