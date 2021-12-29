Arsenal's top 5 underrated players in the Premier League era

Arsenal are one of the most successful clubs in English football. The Gunners have won 13 league titles and a record 14 FA Cups in their illustrious history. The north London club enjoyed their greatest period of success under French manager Arsene Wenger between 1996 and 2018.

'Le Professeur', as Wenger was fondly referred to as, had a penchant for scouting and developing young talent. He once famously said:

"Arsenal do not sign big names; we sign big players."

Over the course of his career in North London, Wenger signed and developed Arsenal greats such as Thierry Henry, Cesc Fabregas, Robin van Persie, Theo Walcott and Laurent Koscielny. All these players proved to be immense for the club. Henry is Arsenal's all-time top scorer with 228 goals.

🇫🇷 OTD in 1999: Thierry Henry made his debut for Arsenal.377 Games228 Goals98 Assists. 3 PL Golden Boots.1 Legend. 🇫🇷 https://t.co/T7AuPP2lxG

However, not all of Arsenal's players always got the plaudits they deserved. Some largely went under the radar, as they came from smaller clubs or were not extroverts.

On that note, here's a look at five of Arsenal's greatest players from the Premier League era who were underrated and underappreciated.

#5 Tomas Rosicky

Rosicky is ecstatic after scoring a stunning goal against Tottenham Hotspur.

Tomas Rosicky was born in Prague, Czechoslovakia, in 1980. He came through the youth ranks at Sparta Prague, and made his senior debut for the team in 1998. The Czech later represented Borussia Dortmund, before enjoying the most prominent spell of his career at Arsenal (2006-16).

Rosicky was a technical genius. He had great ball control; his vision was remarkable, and the former Czech international could glide past defenders, thanks to his agility and pace.

The former Arsenal man was nicknamed 'Little Mozart' during his time in Germany, due to his playmaking abilities. In 2014, he combined with his teammates to score a sensational goal against Sunderland in the Premier League.

You can watch that goal here:

#OTD 2014⚽️ The Little Mozart plays a symphony when he scores Arsenal's third in the 4-1 win over #Sunderland "Tomas Rosicky's goal was one of the best we've scored", said Arsène Wenger.The win means the Gunners' stay a point behind PL leaders Chelsea. #OTD 2014⚽️ The Little Mozart plays a symphony when he scores Arsenal's third in the 4-1 win over #Sunderland."Tomas Rosicky's goal was one of the best we've scored", said Arsène Wenger.The win means the Gunners' stay a point behind PL leaders Chelsea.https://t.co/3HiHKJ13JF

Rosicky played 513 club games in his career, scoring 65 goals and assisting 82. He made 105 appearances for the Czech Republic, scoring 23 goals, putting him third in their all-time appearances list and fourth in their all-time scorers' list.

He won one Bundesliga title with Dortmund and two FA Cups with Arsenal, among other honours. Rosicky retired in 2017 following a year at Sparta Prague - the club where it all began for Little Mozart.

#4 Nacho Monreal

Nacho Monreal was one of Arsenal's most reliable defenders in recent history.

Ignacio 'Nacho' Monreal was born in Pamplona, Spain, in 1986. He came through the ranks at his local club, and made his professional debut for Osasuna in 2005. He has since represented Malaga and Arsenal, and now plays for Real Sociedad.

Monreal often played as a left-back for Arsenal, and was strong in the tackle, calm in possession, and had great tactical and positional awareness. During the latter days of Arsene Wenger's tenure at the club, the Frenchman used Monreal on the left side of a back three.

Many fans will recall the substitution board going up for Monreal to be subbed on as soon as it was the 70th minute, and Arsenal were leading the game. Monreal was a mainstay in the team during Wenger's tenure, making 251 appearances for the Gunners. He won three FA Cups with Arsenal.

The Spaniard made it a habit to score clutch goals in the competition for Arsenal, scoring against both Manchester clubs in different FA Cup-winning runs.

The scourge of Manchester. Nacho Monreal's last two goals for Arsenal:vs. Man City in the FA Cup 🔵vs. Man Utd in the FA Cup 🔴The scourge of Manchester. https://t.co/McoSE2jTRW

Monreal also made 22 appearances for Spain, scoring one goal. He currently plays for Real Sociedad, having moved from Arsenal in 2019.

