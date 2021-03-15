“He’s the type of player they have been missing” - Gilberto Silva hails Arsenal star following Tottenham win

Former Arsenal defender Gilberto Silva has heaped praise on Thomas Partey following the midfielder’s colossal performance against Tottenham on Sunday.

Arsenal triumphed in the North London Derby with a 2-1 victory over crosstown rivals Tottenham. Argentine forward Erik Lamela opened the scoring for the visitors with a brilliantly executed rabona into the bottom corner in the 33rd minute.

However, Real Madrid loanee Martin Odegaard grabbed his second goal in two games to restore parity for Arsenal shortly before the half-time whistle.

Arsenal finally turned the game on its head a few minutes after the hour mark when Alexandre Lacazette calmly converted from the penalty spot after he was fouled by Spurs defender Davinson Sanchez.

While Odegaard, Emile Smith-Rowe and Kieran Tierney have been hailed for their performances following the derby win, Arsenal icon Gilberto Silva has singled out Thomas Partey for his dominance in the center of the park.

🗣Gilberto Silva on Thomas Partey: “He makes Xhaka look better in the game, he made the defenders look a lot better and comfortable when the ball was against them.



Silva did not hesitate to heap praise on the former Atletico Madrid midfielder, before claiming the 27-year-old’s performance shows he is the missing piece in Arsenal’s midfield puzzle.

Speaking to Stadium Astro, Gilberto Silva said: “(Partey) is a good player. He’s the type of player Arsenal have been missing.

“They have good players in that position, but not ones that fit and give Arsenal the stability they have."

“Look at the game today. It was great to see how (Partey) managed his game. What’s very important about this position is you don’t always get the credit you deserve."

“Partey makes the others a lot better. He makes Xhaka look better. He makes the defenders better and more comfortable when the ball is against them."

“He’s a player Arsenal have needed for a long time.”

Partey finished the game with one interception and three tackles while also winning eight ground duels. He also contributed on the end of the pitch as he looked to play defense-splitting passes to his frontmen.

The Ghanaian international finished the game with two key passes in what was an outstanding all-round performance.

Arsenal continue impressive run with derby victory

Arsenal v Leeds United - Premier League

Arsenal extended their unbeaten run to five games with their win over Tottenham at the Emirates Stadium. Their last defeat came on February 21, when they fell to a 1-0 defeat to runaway league leaders Manchester City.

Since then, they have gone five games without tasting defeat, picking up seven points from three games in the Premier League and two victories in the UEFA Europa League.

They also scored 12 goals in that period, averaging 2.4 goals per game, while shipping six on the other end of the pitch.

Next up for Arsenal is a home clash with Olympiacos in the second leg of their UEFA Europa League Round of 16 tie, with the Gunners looking to make their 3-1 first-leg advantage count.

