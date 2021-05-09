Arsenal's woes part of downward trend: Arteta

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has admitted that his side's exit from the Europa League on Thursday is not a one-time occurrence but rather a continuation of a downward spiral at the club in recent times.

Arsenal exited the Europa League on Wednesday after a 0-0 draw with Villareal, managed by former Arsenal boss Unai Emery. The Gunners lost 2-1 in the first leg of their semi-final clash away at Villarreal and needed a win with the right margin at the Emirates to advance to the finals of the competition. Mikel Arteta's men, however, failed to deliver, playing out a rather lethargic goalless draw to ensure this will end as a trophyless campaign for the north London side.

Arteta has now spoken of Arsenal's disappointing exit from the tournament and has said it is "not just a casualty" but "a trend." He has, however, assured Arsenal supporters that he will do what it takes to turn the tide.

"I understand [fans'] concerns because when you are out of the Champions League for five years it is not just a casualty, it's a trend," he said.

"There are facts to support that trend. So there are things to change, that's for sure because you know no one is going to accept that at this football club. I am not going to accept that, and the fans are not going to accept that. So we all have to push together to achieve something very different."

Arteta declined to explain why Arsenal are on a downward spiral

When quizzed on why the negative trend was occurring, the Arsenal manager declined to expatiate on the topic. Arteta said that while he takes full responsibility for the underwhelming performances during his reign at Arsenal, the downward trend is not down to a particular problem as a range of questions need to be answered before the root of the problems can be discovered.

"They are things to analyze more internally, I am sorry. We have done that. There are things that we cannot discuss here. I take full responsibility for my part, for sure, since I arrived here what I have tried to do, giving my life, my best ability, investing every drop of energy that I have emotionally to support everything that has been going around with my knowledge, with staff, with all the players that are trying to contribute with all the club to give our best."

"But so far it has not been enough and this is when the question mark comes: why it is not enough? Is it just a thing? Is it the manager? Is it other stuff? What is it? And then this is football. Last night that ball goes in, we win 1-0. You are in the final and it is a different world. But today that world doesn't look very nice," he signed off by saying.