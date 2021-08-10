Arsenal set for meeting with representatives of Chelsea attacker - Reports

Arsenal and Chelsea don't seem to have any problems selling players to each other despite being cross-town rivals. David Luiz, Willian and Oliver Giroud have switched between the two London-based clubs in recent years. Tammy Abraham could be the next follow this summer.

As per fresh reports, Arsenal are scheduled to hold a meeting with the representatives of the Chelsea striker today. However, the situation is unclear, as the player was earlier said to be on his way to AS Roma.

Its a duel between Roma and Arsenal for Tammy Abraham https://t.co/e59VYicmGL — Osman 🎗 (@OsmanZtheGooner) August 9, 2021

Sources have claimed that the Blues have agreed on a fee with the Serie A giants that will see the latter paying €5m upfront and €35-40m later. Abraham has allegedly stalled the move with the aim of joining Arsenal instead.

The Gunners have initiated contact with the attacker's representatives, which has resulted in Abraham demanding more time to reflect on his options. A meeting is expected to be held between the two parties today. As it stands, the English international favors a switch to the Emirates Stadium.

Meanwhile, it is believed that Chelsea would prefer to sell to Roma, having already reached a landing spot with the Italian outfit. The Serie A giants are relaxed about the situation and expect a decision by the end of the business week.

Tammy Abraham appears to have reached the end of the road at Stamford Bridge, having been reduced to a bit-part role at the club in recent months. He made 32 appearances for the Blues across all competitions last term, recording 12 goals and six assists.

Tammy Abraham reportedly prefers a switch to Arsenal.

No room for Abraham at Chelsea

Tammy Abraham is certainly living on borrowed time at Stamford Bridge right now, with the striker apparently not a part of Thomas Tuchel's plans for next season. Chelsea have completed the signing of Romelu Lukaku in a deal worth £97 million just hours ago. The arrival of the Belgian and the presence of Timo Werner means that Abraham is essentially surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge.

Romelu Lukaku has just completed main part of his medical tests as new Chelsea player today morning in Milano. 100% confirmed. 🔵 #CFC



Romelu’s camp is now planning together with Chelsea for London flight this week. Deal to be announced in the next few days. 🛫🇬🇧 #Lukaku — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 9, 2021

The Englishman's current deal with the Blues will expire in the summer of 2023. As per Transfermarkt, he has a market value of €38 million, which appears to be a fair price considering his numbers last season.

For all the latest news and updates, follow Sportskeeda Football on Facebook!

Edited by Ritwik Kumar