Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Premier League 2018/19: How Arsenal should line up against West Ham at the Emirates

Harsh Pillai
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Preview
1.29K   //    24 Aug 2018, 11:46 IST

Chelsea v Arsenal - Premier League
Arsenal have had a tough start to their Premier League campaign

It has been a difficult start for the Gunners in the Premier League, with back-to-back defeats against Manchester City and Chelsea in their opening games of the 2018/19 season. Although one can claim that Arsenal still had a better chance to win both the games, the scorelines for both say otherwise.

A defeat against the best club in England is not something to be ashamed of for the Gunners, considering the fact that they have a new head coach who is trying to bring in different tactics into their play.

Pep Guardiola's City produces some world class pressing, which relies heavily on the fact that this is his third year with Manchester City and his tactics have been well integrated into their playing style.

Comparing the developing Arsenal to Guardiola's well-oiled machine may not be the wisest thing to do at the moment.

However, Arsenal do need to ameliorate their game in order to stay in contention for the top four, as Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham have already clinched six points from their first two games. Manchester United are at three points, while Arsenal have still not opened their account this season.

Squad and improvements

There was no outright stand-out performance from any Arsenal player in both the games. However, you can say that Matteo Guendouzi and Petr Cech played showed dedication and promise through the 180 minutes.

Unai Emery's tactics were not as effective as he would've liked them to be against the PL juggernauts in the two games.

Chelsea v Arsenal - Premier League
The Arsenal head-coach has a lot of questions to answer this season

The game speed and intensity of the Gunners under Emery is quite different from that of Arsene Wenger's side. The Spaniard'sseignings have made an impression in terms of the quality of football they can offer, with Lucas Torreira and Guendouzi dishing out promising performances in the two games.

There seems to be a certain kind of positivity in the Arsenal's squad. Though they lacked clinical finishing against Chelsea, a starting eleven with the likes of Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang starting as forwards will help resolve the issue.

However, the coaching staff needs to fix additional complications in the defence, more so since the Gunners have conceded as many as five goals in just two games, which is a worrisome stat for the season that lies ahead.

Tactics

Chelsea v Arsenal - Premier League
Arsenal find themselves in a must-win encounter against West Ham this Saturday (August 25)

Arsenal have tried to execute a possession-based game in both matches, starting attacks from the back and holding onto the ball as much as possible. Although the Gunners couldn't match the level of football City played; Arsenal appeared a better side against Chelsea.

Alex Iwobi's goal at Stamford Bridge last week came in 18 touches of the ball from the goal kick, which started from the goalkeeper.

If it wasn't for Eden Hazard coming in for Chelsea after halftime, Arsenal were primed to clinch at least one point from the encounter. He persecuted Arsenal's defence as soon as he came on and Hector Bellerin proved to be no match to his speed and skills on the left flank.

The chances of Unai Emery changing his 4-2-3-1 system is close are slim.Hence, we can presume that the Gunners will start with just one striker upfront at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

Arsenal predicted XI vs West Ham

Enter cap
Arsenal predicted XI vs West Ham

Analysing the previous two games for Arsenal, the aforementioned starting 11 is what the Gooners would ideally prefer against the Hammers.

However, Emery might have plans to stick to his formation and his starting players for at least four to five games before making any changes so early in the season.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Chelsea Eden Hazard Mesut Ozil EPL Attackers
Harsh Pillai
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Will Arsenal get their first Premier League points...
RELATED STORY
3 Ways in which Arsenal can line up against Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19, Arsenal vs West Ham United:...
RELATED STORY
Premier League Matchday One: Who’s hot and who’s not
RELATED STORY
Premier League: 4 Things Arsenal must do against Chelsea 
RELATED STORY
Chelsea vs Arsenal: Teams, Predicted Playing XI, Premier...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Four bold predictions ahead of...
RELATED STORY
Chelsea vs Arsenal: How could Arsenal line up against...
RELATED STORY
The London derby: Chelsea vs Arsenal Preview 
RELATED STORY
Analysing the Chelsea v Arsenal game at Stamford Bridge
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 3
Tomorrow WOL MAN 05:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City
Tomorrow AFC EVE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Everton
Tomorrow ARS WES 07:30 PM Arsenal vs West Ham
Tomorrow HUD CAR 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Cardiff City
Tomorrow SOU LEI 07:30 PM Southampton vs Leicester City
Tomorrow LIV BRI 10:00 PM Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion
26 Aug WAT CRY 06:00 PM Watford vs Crystal Palace
26 Aug FUL BUR 08:30 PM Fulham vs Burnley
26 Aug NEW CHE 08:30 PM Newcastle vs Chelsea
28 Aug MAN TOT 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us