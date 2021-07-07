Arsenal show interest in signing €40 million rated Real Madrid full-back - Reports

Arsenal are weighing up a move for 19-year-old Real Madrid full-back Miguel Gutierrez, according to Spanish publication ABC (via The Hard Tackle).

Gutierrez was signed by Real Madrid as part of their youth team from Getafe in 2011. Since then, the young full-back has risen through the ranks and made his first-team debut last season. However, Gutierrez's chances of playing in the first-team could be diminished next season.

Arsenal are looking to take advantage of the situation at the Bernabéu. The Gunners are reportedly ready to activate the €40 million release clause in Gutierrez's contract this summer.

Arsenal currently have no roadblocks in signing the 19-year-old full-back from Real Madrid. Earlier it was reported that fellow Premier League side Leeds United were also interested in signing Miguel Gutierrez. However, Marcelo Bielsa's side have since signed Junior Firpo from Barcelona.

According to the aforementioned source, Real Madrid have also received offers from Getafe as well as 14 other Spanish sides.

Arsenal looking to solve their left-back woes by signing Miguel Gutierrez from Real Madrid

Arsenal's interest in Miguel Gutierrez makes a lot of sense. Last season, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta did not have a proper backup for left-back Kieran Tierney. The Gunners boss was forced to play the likes of Granit Xhaka and Bukayo Saka out of position to cover the left-back position when Tierney was injured.

The only other out-and-out left-back Arsenal possess is Sead Kolasinac, who spent the second half of last season out on loan at FC Schalke. However, the Bosnian has no future at the Emirates Stadium and is likely to be sold this summer.

Miguel Gutierrez has played 6 times for Real Madrid (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

Despite coming in as a highly-rated left-back, Miguel Gutierrez lacks first-team experience. The 19-year-old has made only six first-team appearances for Real Madrid last season. Signing an unproven youngster for €40 million could prove to be a mistake from Arsenal, who are in for a massive squad overhaul this summer.

However, Gutierrez is not the only full-back currently on Arsenal's radar. The Gunners have also shown an interest in signing Benfica left-back Nuno Tavares for a mere €8 million. Reports suggest they are close to completing a deal for Tavares, which could see them drop their interest in Gutierrez.

