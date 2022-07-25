Arsenal sporting director Edu explains why he decided against signing Borussia Dortmund player

Arsenal technical director Edu has revealed why he refused to sign an unnamed Borussia Dortmund player. He stated that he sells a project to a potential signing but the Dortmund player was perhaps more interested in money from the start of the negotiations.

Speaking to The Athletic (via CaughtOffside), the Gunners' football director revealed how things can go awry when trying to sign a player. He shared his process while approaching a player, saying:

“Face to face — I go there, I meet the player, if I have to travel to Germany, anywhere. I want to see the player, the agent, the family, put everyone together and say, ‘Guys, listen to me and what I want to say’.”

He added:

“And then I sell what we are doing, our project. Because it works both ways, doesn’t it? I want to show them, but I want to see as well if they want to enjoy because if I smell something wrong (then) thank you very much, I go (and don’t sign them).

The Arsenal chief went on to explain how an experience with a Borussia Dortmund player made him decide against signing the star:

“I faced an experience like this, for a player in Dortmund. I started to talk to them, engage the player, talk to the family, but always, ‘Yeah, but what about my contract?’."

He added:

“I said, ‘Listen, I want to understand first if you engage with this, if you like this. If you like it, I can talk, but not the opposite side’. ‘Ah no, let’s talk about the money…’ No, no, no, no. And one day, I said to the agent: ‘Guys, thank you very much, it’s not what I want to do’. Boom.”

With players like Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko recently joining the Gunners, it is clear that Edu's approach is enough to pull the strings in the market. He will perhaps hope to strengthen the side further this summer, having already made five signings.

Borussia Dortmund star chooses Manchester United over Arsenal: Reports

According to a report by Gazzetta Dello Sport (via Express), Arsenal look set to lose out on another potential signing to Manchester United. The Premier league sides have been linked with a move for Manuel Akanji, but the defender reportedly prefers a move to Old Trafford.

Arsenal also missed out on signing Lisandro Martinez earlier in the window, with the Argentine defender picking United over the Gunners (via Sky Sports).

The Dortmund defender might however be available to Arsenal, with the Swiss international valued at just £21 million.

United might also not be in the market for a new defender just yet as well. The Red Devils will first look to resolve the futures of Phil Jones, Axel Tuanzebe and Eric Bailly before making any further additions.

Borussia Dortmund will hope to move 27-year-old Akanji on this window as the Swiss is not believed to be in the team’s plans moving forward.

Arsenal will hope that they can convince the Borussia Dortmund defender to sign for them.

However, he has openly stated that he supports Manchester United in a 2018 interview.

