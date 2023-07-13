Arsenal star Jorginho provides hilarious response when asked about Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber's transfer announcement

Arsenal midfielder Jorginho has disclosed in a lighter vein that he is as much in the dark as the Arsenal fans as to when the club will announce their new signings.

The anticipation among the Gooners has been rife ever since Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber underwent their medical assessments last week. The hope was that they would board a flight to Germany for a pre-season face-off against Nurnberg on Thursday.

Only a fortnight has passed since Arsenal made an earth-shattering £105 million to West Ham for their captain Rice. In the meantime, a transfer agreement of £40 million was reached with Ajax for multi-talented defender Timber. The latter's brother also shared a photo from Timber's goodbye party, thereby confirming the imminent transfer.

However, apprehension haunts the Arsenal fandom. According to TalkSPORT, their fear is that the duo's announcement may not occur before Arsenal jet off for their pre-season excursion to America this Sunday. Jorginho, like Gunner supporters, finds himself caught in this uncertainty.

The enigma surrounding the transfers prompted an interesting exchange during a Q&A session on social media platform The Residency. When a fan inquired about Rice and Timber's joining date, Jorginho dished out a classic response (via TalkSPORT):

"Good question. No idea."

His reply, garnished with a pair of laughing emojis, reflected his lighthearted confusion at the situation. The humorous incident unfolded amid rising tensions between West Ham and Arsenal. According to The Sun (via TalkSPORT), West Ham executives are reportedly fuming at the North London outfit due to the prolonged completion of Rice's transfer.

The deal was agreed upon nine days earlier, and now the unprecedented delay seems to be testing the patience of all parties involved.

Kai Havertz has begun making waves on the Arsenal training ground

While fans await the deals for Timber and Rice to be concluded, they will be pleased about news emanating about new signing Kai Havertz. The talented German attacker has quickly begun to dazzle his peers on the training ground, despite only partaking in a few drills since his arrival.

In a recent update on his YouTube channel, Kaya Kaynak of Football.London provided insights into Havertz's initial performances. According to Kaynak, the 24-year-old is already turning heads during practice sessions, exhibiting signs that he could emerge as a star figure in their lineup.

As Kaynak reported on Havertz's early training stint, he revealed (via TBR Football):

"Kai Havertz has joined up with the team in Nurenburg, and he seems to be settling pretty quickly. Speaking to people out there, he’s really impressing on the training ground, he’s showing good signs early doors, but it’s looking really positive so far."

It appears that Jorginho, who has been a leading voice in the locker room despite his recent arrival in January, is playing a pivotal role in helping Havertz acclimate. The dynamic between the duo has been seems to be instrumental in the former's integration. As Kaynak remarked:

"It’s kind of like if Havertz is alright with Jorginho, he’s alright with us."

Havertz, who scored in the Champions League final for Chelsea to help them to the trophy in 2021, joined the North Londoners for £65 million in the off-season.

