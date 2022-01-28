Arsenal star linked with move to join Jose Mourinho’s Roma: Reports

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has been linked with a move to AS Roma once again.

The Giallorossi wanted to sign him last summer but failed to meet the £17 million asking price set by the Gunners.

Now, having recently snapped up Ainsley Maitland-Niles on loan, the Serie A outfit are looking to raid the Emirates for a second time this month.

The Swiss international could be the latest player to head through the club's exit doors.

Pablo Mari, Sead Kolasinac and Calum Chambers are the other names besides Maitland-Niles who left north London for greener pastures in the last few weeks.

Xhaka has been proposed to Roma for January as he is "currently at odds with the Arsenal environment". It's possible to organise a loan with a €22m (£18.2m) obligation [Via - @CMDotCom].

Although he signed a contract extension with the side until 2024, Xhaka has never been far away from exit talks, especially after his latest spell of disciplinary issues.

The 29-year-old was sent off in their Carabao Cup clash with Liverpool for a nasty foul, his fifth red card in Arsenal colors since joining the club in 2016.

Red cards for Premier League-based players since Granit Xhaka's Arsenal debut:

Xhaka 5

Fernandinho 5

David Luiz 4

Christian Kabasele 4 Red cards for Premier League-based players since Granit Xhaka's Arsenal debut:Xhaka 5Fernandinho 5David Luiz 4 Christian Kabasele 4

No Premier League player has been sent off more often than him during this period and the fans have had enough of his on-field roughhousing.

Roma looking at Premier League again with a switch for Arsenal misfit

According to Calciomercato, Roma are looking to make an improved offer for the former Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder.

The Italian news outlet reports that Jose Mourinho's side could bring him on loan with an obligation to buy him permanently for €22 million.

Not only would it meet Arsenal's original asking price, but the figures could go well above that after potential add-ons.

Roma are confident the move will take place before the end of the month as they're currently negotiating with other clubs to offload Amadou Diawara.

Xhaka's departure would leave the Gunners short of options in midfield, but they are said to be targeting Juventus' Arthur although there have been a few glitches.

The Premier League side were also closely linked with Dusan Vlahovic, who appeared to be on the brink of joining Arsenal.

However, the Bianconeri swooped in and prized him away from Fiorentina on a massive €75 million deal.

