Arsenal star set to choose Atletico Madrid over Barcelona - Reports

Arsenal star Alexandre Lacazette is expected to leave the Gunners next year, and he reportedly prefers a move to Atletico Madrid over Barcelona.

Lacazette’s contract with Arsenal expires in the summer of 2022, and he is likely to be a wanted commodity in the transfer market.

Both Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are expected to battle it out for Lacazette’s signature, but it would be a surprise if he doesn’t have more offers on the table.

LTArsenal™ @ltarsenal



elnacional.cat/ca/esports/sim… Arsenal have decided not to renew Alexandre Lacazette's contract. The player favours a move to Atletico Madrid. [ @elnacionalcat Arsenal have decided not to renew Alexandre Lacazette's contract. The player favours a move to Atletico Madrid. [@elnacionalcat] elnacional.cat/ca/esports/sim…

Barcelona are keen on signing Lacazette as they currently find themselves in a difficult situation. Sergio Aguero’s future is still unclear because of a heart issue, and Luuk de Jong’s poor loan spell means he's unlikely to be signed on a permanent basis.

Lacazette could do a pretty good job at Camp Nou, but as per El Nacional, he wants to work under Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone. The Frenchman reportedly sees Atletico Madrid’s project as a more structured one compared to Barcelona, who have had a couple of turbulent years.

Alexandre Lacazette’s departure will be a blow to Arsenal

Lacazette joined Arsenal for a fee of £47million in 2017, a club record at the time, and had a decent debut season at the Emirates.

His 14 goals during the 2017-18 Premier League campaign remains his best in terms of goal-return, but he offers more than just goals.

Lacazette is a hard-working forward who tries to close down players off the ball, and that will hold him in good stead under someone like Simeone.

RumorsTransfersNews24/7 📰 @rumorstransfers Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette has interest from Atletico Madrid and Barcelona, but he would prefer to move to the Spanish capital. (El Nacional) Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette has interest from Atletico Madrid and Barcelona, but he would prefer to move to the Spanish capital. (El Nacional)

Luis Suarez will be 35 by the end of the 2021-22 season, so Atletico Madrid will need to replace him in the summer or possibly even in the winter transfer window.

Lacazette is still only 30, and has a few good years left in him. Losing him in his prime years will be a blow for Arsenal, who will need to look for a replacement.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Barcelona too may have to look elsewhere under new manager Xavi, who is likely to be given some funds to stamp his authority on the squad.

Edited by Arvind Sriram