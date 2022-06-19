Arsenal star willing to reject all offers to seal move to former club: Reports

Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin is reportedly willing to take a a pay cut to secure a move to La Liga side Real Betis this summer.

The 27-year-old, who has been at Arsenal since 2011 after joining the club from Barcelona's youth academy, is currently out of favour at the Emirates. Last season, he returned to his homeland to play for Betis on loan and won the Copa del Rey trophy with the club.

Bellerin is in the final year of his contract at the Emirates Stadium and is keen on ending his 11-year stint in north London.

According to a report by Estadio Deportivo, the right-back is working to seal a permanent move to Real Betis, with whom he is "falling head over heels in love".

Bellerin is reportedly willing to let go of his £100k-a-week salary for next season, as per a report by The Mirror. The Mikel Arteta-coached side are open to offers in the region of £8.5 million.

In the 2021-22 campaign, Bellerin made 32 appearances for Real Betis across all competitions, providing five assists along the way.

Arsenal are set to have a busy transfer window

So far, Arsenal have confirmed just one signing in this transfer window. Brazilian forward Marquinhos has joined the former Premier League champions from Sao Paulo on a long-term contract.

According to Sky Sports, Porto have confirmed a deal to sell midfielder Fabio Vieira to Arsenal for £34 million including add-ons.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano 🤝 #AFC



“Deal complete for amount of €40m, and of these, €5m are dependent on achievement of sports objectives”. Official, confirmed. Arsenal signs Fábio Vieira from FC Porto on a permanent deal, Portuguese club statement announces.“Deal complete for amount of €40m, and of these, €5m are dependent on achievement of sports objectives”. Official, confirmed. Arsenal signs Fábio Vieira from FC Porto on a permanent deal, Portuguese club statement announces. ⚪️🔴🤝 #AFC“Deal complete for amount of €40m, and of these, €5m are dependent on achievement of sports objectives”. https://t.co/oaRLXGpeVX

Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta's side have also been linked with Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus, as per a report by The Sun. Reportedly, the club are ready to offer the striker nearly £200,000-a-week to try and lure him away from the champions.

As per a report on The Athletic, the Gunners are also interested in bolstering their defence with Ajax centre-back Lisandro Martinez. According to a report on The Daily Mail, Arsenal are also among the clubs interested in Everton forward Richarlison.

The Gunners are also among the clubs who are considering a summer move for in-demand Leeds United winger Raphinha, as per a report by The Telegraph. Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves has also been linked with a move to the north London club, according to a report by The Daily Mail.

