Arsenal submit first offer for £25.8 million midfielder - Reports

Arsenal have reportedly made their first official offer for Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge this week. According to French outlet Jeunes Footeux, Arsenal are keen on signing Berge from Sheffield United who are already guaranteed to finish bottom of the Premier League table.

According to the aforementioned source, Arsenal have a made a bid of £17.2 million for Sander Berge. However, the Blades aren't impressed by Arsenal's opening bid for the 23-year old Norwegian.

Based on a previous report, Sheffield United valued Sander Berge in a region of £45 million. However, it is reported that the Norwegian has a relegation clause in his contract which can allow clubs to buy Berge for £35 million.

Sheffield United are reported to be asking for a minimum of £25.8 million for Sander Berge which should also include a sell-on clause of 10-20%.

Arsenal acting quickly to wrap up Sander Berge's deal

Arsenal seem to be in a hurry to wrap up Sander Berge's transfer from Sheffield United. This is because other clubs such as Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool are also reportedly interested in signing the 23-year old.

Sander Berge is keen on a move to the Emirates Stadium as well, particularly if the Gunners persuade fellow countryman Martin Odegaard to make his loan move from Real Madrid permanent. Despite Odegaard's transfer looking unlikely to go through, Arsenal can be positive about landing at least one Norwegian this summer.

Sheffield United are keen to sell their priced asset. The Blades are aware that once they play in the Championship, they might not be able to sell Berge for a profit. The Blades are looking to take advantage of Arsenal's need for a midfielder.

Apart from Thomas Partey, the Gunners lack a genuine world-class first-team midfielder. With the future of both Granit Xhaka and Mohamed Elneny unclear, Mikel Arteta is desperate to sign a midfielder to partner Partey.

Sander Berge has a tendency to make forward runs from midfield to support the attack. Pairing him alongside Thomas Partey can be a perfect combination for Arsenal with Partey being more of a defensive player.

If Arsenal agree to pay the additional £10 million for Sander Berge, they will be getting a young player who has Premier League as well as European experience under his belt.

