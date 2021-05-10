Arsenal chasing £35 million rated Norwegian star - Reports

Arsenal are looking for a major rebuild this summer and have set their sights on signing Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge for a fee close to £35 million.

Chris Wilder's Sheffield United have been relegated from the Premier League. With star footballers not keen to play Championship football next season, the Blades could lose a host of players this summer, including midfielder Sander Berge.

Arsenal need midfield solidarity after another disappointing season under the management of Mikel Arteta, which saw Arsenal fail to qualify for a European competition for the first time in 25 years.

Arsenal hoping Berge can have the same impact as Henderson had at Liverpool

Former Arsenal player turned pundit Kevin Campbell has suggested that Sander Berge could have an impact similar to Jordan Henderson's time at Liverpool. Speaking to Football Insider, Campbell said:

“Berge is a good player but he is a great worker. For me, if he is willing to give 100 per cent for that shirt I would take him."

“Look at Liverpool, Jordan Henderson and Georginio Wijnaldum do not get enough credit for the work they do. But when they are not there you notice it."

Sander Berge has been one of the few shining lights for Sheffield United this season. (Photo by Nick Potts - Pool/Getty Images)

Sheffield United signed Sander Berge from Belgian side Genk in January 2020. The Norwegian had impressed Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp as well, but Sheffield United beat the Reds to secure Berge's signature.

Arsenal require a starting midfielder in their squad. Apart from Thomas Partey, none of Arsenal's midfield options have shown consistency. Granit Xhaka has always been error prone, while Mohamed Elneny and Dani Ceballos face an uncertain future at the Emirates.

According to the Sun, Sander Berge has a relegation clause in his contract with Sheffield United. The Norwegian is only available for £35 million despite his official value being close to £45 million.

Sander Berge has impressed despite a poor season for Sheffield United which will see them finish the Premier League at the bottom of the table.

Sander Berge is just 23 years old and already has Champions League and Premier League experience under his belt. The Norwegian is a part of their national team's golden generation, along with the likes of Erling Haaland, Martin Odegaard, Alexander Sorloth and Mohamed Elyounoussi.