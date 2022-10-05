Arsenal suffer injury scare as new signing limps out of training ahead of Europa League clash against Bodo/Glimt

Fabio Vieira limped off during Arsenal's training session to give Mikel Arteta an injury scare heading into their UEFA Europa League clash with Bodo/Glimt on October 6.

According to The Express, the 22-year-old midfielder limped away from a Gunners training drill on Wednesday. He was caught on the right foot by one of his teammates.

The Portuguese playmaker is expected to start the clash at the Emirates Stadium, having started their previous Europa League encounter against Zurich.

Arteta is expected to make wholesale changes for the European tie, with a huge clash against Liverpool next up in the Premier League three days later.

Vieira was taking part in a rondo with Gabriel Magalhaes, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli. As Tomiyasu claimed the ball, the playmaker glanced at one of Arsenal's coaching staff before grimicing and clutching his right foot.

The coach said something to Vieira before he then limped away from the group of players and out of shot of the Sky Sports cameras, who captured the incident. The Portuguese signed for the Gunners in the summer from Porto while carrying a foot injury.

He has started just one Premier League game so far this term, which was against Brentford, where he scored an excellent goal.

Thierry Henry highlights Arsenal trio who have impressed him

The Gunners made it seven wins from eight in the Premier League following an impressive 3-1 victory over rivals Tottenham Hotspur last weekend.

Arsenal lie top of the table and their record goalscorer Thierry Henry was full of praise for Arteta's side. In particular, Henry cited Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Granit Xhaka for praise.

The Gunners icon told CBS Sports (as per The Mirror):

"I’m not surprised with the result because whenever (Tottenham) come to us, I don’t know what happens with them, but they don’t usually perform, one win in 29 visits, so it usually happens. But what I like with the Arsenal team right now is that it’s a different team. If you talk about something that’s important, it’s a different team."

He added:

"Gabriel Jesus is really changing, not only him. Saliba at the back allows them to play in a back four, so Mikel goes into what Pep does also with City with Zinchenko. Xhaka is playing way better. That’s what I was more impressed with than the result because that's what happens all the time."

