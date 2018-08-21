Arsenal: Tactics and playing style with Unai Emery

Though Arsenal started their new season with back to back defeats against the reigning champions Manchester City and their Europa League companion, there are plenty of positives to be taken from both the games. Unai Emery's first two games as the Arsenal boss ended up in defeats, but some of his new signings along with the old Gunners did show that they are capable of bringing the glory days back for the Gooners.

Arsenal FC v Manchester City - Premier League

The 19-year-old boy from France deserves some applause for his confident performance. Guendouzi was certainly a stand-out player in both the games. The boy from Lorient stood out and played his role immaculately as a CM. He made tackles, interceptions and started off attacks with much confidence. The 19-year-old was Unai's second signing, and a risky one, but the boy didn't fail to perform. He looked dull in the starting minutes against City, as moving into a league like the Premier League is never an easy task, but he picked up pace pretty quickly and improved in no time.

Emery said in an interview,

"It’s his first match here in the Premier League. ‘He has personality and quality and if he is on the pitch he is improving very quickly.’

Emery subbed off Granit Xhaka and not Guendouzi for Torreria, and that shows the trust and belief Emery has put in the young boy.

Against City, Lichsteiner helped the team defensively, as his experience and wise sense of knowledge came handy for the Gunners. However, the former Dortmund centre-back Sokratis didn't look comfortable. Chambers might get a chance in the next game.

One for the future

