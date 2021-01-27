Arsenal take huge step in top-four race after impressive win against Southampton

As far as remarkable runs go, Arsenal are in the midst of one after beating Southampton on Tuesday. The Gunners came from behind to defeat the Saints 3-1 in the Premier League at the St. Mary’s Stadium.

After losing to Ralph Hasenhuttle’s side in the FA Cup three days ago, Arsenal put up an improved performance, as a host of players returned to the starting lineup.

Mikel Arteta rested some of his key players during the FA Cup defeat but named a full squad for the Premier League game. The likes of Thomas Partey, Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith-Rowe returned for the league fixture.

The Spaniard was rewarded with a spirited performance from his boys, as goals from Nicolas Pepe, Saka and Alexandre Lacazette sealed a resounding 3-1 win following Stuart Armstrong’s early opener for Southampton.

Arsenal’s latest win has extended their unbeaten run in the Premier League to six games, which includes five impressive wins and a draw. The Gunners have conceded only twice during this period.

Arsenal now five points off the top four

A month ago, Arsenal were hovering above the relegation zone after a poor run of form. However, the Gunners have turned things around since beating Chelsea on Boxing Day.

Tuesday’s win over Southampton took them to 30 points in the Premier League table, ensuring they are now just five points below the top-four places.

“I don’t want to really look at the table,” Arteta said after the win against Southampton, as quoted by Goal. “I want to look at ourselves and how we can get better and how we can get that consistency that we have been lacking. Tomorrow is another day; we’ll review the game, train, look at the many areas where we have to get better and see what we get. To come here (Southampton) and play the way we played against a really good side, I think we should be proud. It’s never easy to come here against this team,” continued Arteta.

For a team that was languishing in the bottom half of the league table a few weeks ago, it is remarkable that they are back in contention for a Champions League spot.

Bukayo Saka has been directly involved in six goals in his last six Premier League games.



⚽️ vs. Chelsea

🅰️ vs. Brighton

⚽️ vs. West Brom

❌ vs. Crystal Palace

⚽️ vs. Newcastle

⚽️🅰️ vs. Southampton



Putting it on a plate for Lacazette. pic.twitter.com/F5Su1Bepxu — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 26, 2021

Arsenal in perfect shape ahead of Manchester United clash

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal, unbeaten since late December, can keep up their consistency in a crucial game against Manchester United coming up next.

Like Arsenal, the Red Devils are also in imperious form and are currently second of in the Premier League. However, the Gunners are in perfect shape ahead of their game against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

Five wins from their last six league games mean Arsenal have built momentum and should go into the game full of confidence. The Gunners will not have it easy qualifying for the Champions League though, as Liverpool, West Ham United, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Everton and Aston Villa will all be vying for one.

With the season only halfway through, a run of consecutive wins could see Arsenal climb up the table. They could even enhance their chances of a top-four finish if they beat United on Sunday.