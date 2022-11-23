Arsenal target Danilo has seemingly hinted that he is ready to leave Palmeiras in the January transfer window after helping his club with the league in Brazil. The midfielder enjoyed another excellent season with Palmeiras and said the club has helped him get ready for the world. He told UOL Esporte:

“I see myself mature enough to be able to play in any competition in the world, I’m ready. I am ready because Palmeiras helped me a lot, from the base, with director Joao Paulo Sampaio, and I kept my mentality strong with the arrival of Abel.

“But I prefer not to get involved with these transfer issues. I told my manager to only talk to me if it’s the right thing. Then we sit down and talk to Palmeiras and decide what’s best for everyone.”

Arsenal Buzz @ArsenalBuzzCom Palmeiras are willing to sell midfielder Danilo if there’s an offer of €20m. There’s no offers on the table for the 21-year-old right now. Arsenal did make an offer in the middle of 2022 and had it rejected, but remain interested. Ajax & AS Monaco also in the mix. [ @ESPNBrasil Palmeiras are willing to sell midfielder Danilo if there’s an offer of €20m. There’s no offers on the table for the 21-year-old right now. Arsenal did make an offer in the middle of 2022 and had it rejected, but remain interested. Ajax & AS Monaco also in the mix. [@ESPNBrasil] https://t.co/ycYGur7LeZ

Mikel Arteta and Arsenal will already be plotting for the second half of the season and transfers will definitely be a part of them. Arsenal need to strengthen if they are to sustain their title-winning credentials and reinforcements in central midfield will be crucial.

Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka have been excellent so far this season, but with a lot of games lined up, the Gunners will need more options post the FIFA World Cup. Albert Sambi Lokonga and Mohamed Elneny are decent back-up players to have but that is all they are.

The North London club did try to sign Danilo during the summer transfer window, but Palmeiras refused to sell him. However, now that their season is over, the Brazilian outfit are reportedly ready to let him go. The fee is thought to be in the region of £20 million with 20 per cent of that fee due to Cajazeiras, one of Danilo’s first clubs.

afcstuff @afcstuff #afc @jorgenicola (Brazilian journalist) on Arsenal’s rejected €25m offer for Danilo on deadline day in September: “If this proposal is repeated, Palmeiras should end up negotiating the [sale of the] athlete.” [ @Sport_Witness 🚨 @jorgenicola (Brazilian journalist) on Arsenal’s rejected €25m offer for Danilo on deadline day in September: “If this proposal is repeated, Palmeiras should end up negotiating the [sale of the] athlete.” [@Sport_Witness] #afc https://t.co/TTIq7GeoQu

Tielemans transfer to Arsenal could continue to drag on

Youri Tielemans continues to be linked with a move to Arsenal

The transfer saga around Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans is still quite unclear. The Daily Mail provided an update last week saying Leicester City were confident he would sign a new contract. However, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano said otherwise.

He said the priority for Tielemans is still to find a new club in the summer on a free transfer.

Arsenal Buzz @ArsenalBuzzCom #afc ✍️| @FabrizioRomano : “The priority for Youri Tielemans is to find a new club on free transfer, there are still no changes on this. I think Arsenal had a big chance to sign him last summer but they decided to proceed with different strategy.” [ @caughtoffside ✍️| @FabrizioRomano: “The priority for Youri Tielemans is to find a new club on free transfer, there are still no changes on this. I think Arsenal had a big chance to sign him last summer but they decided to proceed with different strategy.” [@caughtoffside] #afc

The Premier League leaders were linked with Tielemans throughout the summer but Leicester City were reportedly asking for too much for a player who had just a year left on his contract. Now with his contract situation still not sorted, Leicester City might be forced to sell him in January on the cheap if he does not sign a new contract.

Tielemans has once again been the focal point in Leicester City's midfield and his five years of Premier League experience is exactly what the Gunners need. He will be a perfect addition to Mikel Arteta's midfield as he continues to build this Arsenal team.

However, a lot of clarity is required on the Tielemans situation with Leicester City, with Fabrizio Romano and other publications all offering opposing views. Hopefully we can get some clarity once the FIFA World Cup ends.

Doc @karthikadhaigal to ), Arsenal leading the race to sign Tielemans over Barcelona and Real in January. Contacts have started to get the deal done. According to today's edition of @sport to), Arsenal leading the race to sign Tielemans over Barcelona and Real in January. Contacts have started to get the deal done. According to today's edition of @sport (🌗 to 🌖), Arsenal leading the race to sign Tielemans over Barcelona and Real in January. Contacts have started to get the deal done. https://t.co/44RcZBCLjH

