Arsenal Tivat vs Alashkert Prediction and Betting Tips | July 20, 2023

Arsenal Tivat welcome Alashkert at the DG Arena in the UEFA Europa Conference League first qualifying round second leg on Thursday (July 20).

The hosts took the lead early in the first half of the first leg through Julian Montenegro, but defender Ustinov evened the scores after the break. The outcome extended Arsenal’s winless run to five games across competitions. However, it was a good away result that could boost their morale heading into the second leg.

Arsenal are participating in the Europa Conference League for the first time. In fact, it's their first campaign in a European club competition therefore much is not really expected of them. The Montenegro side would face limited criticism if they crash out at this stage. However, their bold showing in the first leg has whetted appetite back home.

Alashkert were unable to score more goals despite their ascendancy following the equaliser, as Arsenal were highly disciplined, especially in midfield and defence. The Armenian team need more creativity to disrupt Arsenal’s smooth formation, which may likely not change in the second leg.

The Yellows are among the most experienced sides in the competition, having participated in two previous editions of the Europa Conference League. They reached the group stage in 2021-22, but their performance in the first leg wasn't inspiring.

Arsenal Tivat vs Alashkert Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Arsenal have won twice in their last ten games across competitions.

The hosts have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five home games.

Arsenal have conceded seven goals and scored three in their last five games.

Alashkert have won their last five road games scoring nine goals and conceding three.

Arsenal have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five games, while Alashkert have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in the same period.

Form Guide: Arsenal: D-L-L-W-L; Alashkert: D-L-W-W-W.

Arsenal Tivat vs Alashkert Prediction

Julian Montenegro remains Arsenal’s major attacking threat. He was the team’s top scorer in the Montenegrin First League last season with eight goals.

Alashkert, meanwhile, will be counting on their top scorers - Artak Yedigaryan and Thiago Galvao - for their trip to Podgorica. The duo led the team with ten and nine goals respectively in the Armenian Premier League last season.

Arsenal's confidence would soar at home, which should give them an edge.

Prediction: Arsenal Tivat 2-1 Alashkert

Arsenal vs Alashkert Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Arsenal Tivat

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Arsenal to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Alashkert to score - Yes