Arsenal, Tottenham and Leicester targeting Liverpool midfielder | Premier League 2019-20

Adam Lallana looks set to leave Liverpool at the end of the season

According to the Telegraph, Adam Lallana is being monitored by a host of Premier League clubs, as he looks set to depart Liverpool at the end of the season.

The England international will be out of contract in the summer and although the Reds have shown willingness to retain him, Lallana reportedly wishes to move on as he looks to get regular minutes under his belt at this stage of his career.

🗣 | Adam Lallana:



"I'm enjoying playing for the best team in the world, it's as simple as that. Whatever my contract situation is, that will be going on in the background. There's not a chance that that will affect my commitment to this club." pic.twitter.com/Q6cL3XXEjS — The Anfield Buzz (@TheAnfieldBuzz) January 5, 2020

While the 31-year-old was an integral part of Jurgen Klopp's plans early in his tenure, a combination of injuries and inconsistencies has seen him play a bit-part role in recent seasons, due to which he's keen to move at the end of his contract.

Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Leicester City and West Ham United are monitoring his situation and although none of the sides have approached Liverpool with a formal offer, the Foxes are believed to be leading the race to secure his signature.

Having worked with Brendan Rodgers before, Lallana would relish the prospect of reuniting with the Northern Irishman, who incidentally brought him to Liverpool in 2014. Leicester are flying high in the Premier League currently and their brand of football coupled with the prospect of Champions League football at the King Power Stadium could be decisive factors in the deal, as the former Southampton man looks to evaluate his options in the coming months.

Lallana is fully focused on Liverpool's push for the Premier League title and will not be short of suitors, as he is being courted by clubs on the top end of the league standings.

