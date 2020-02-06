5 big-name under-performers from the top-six sides | Premier League 2019-20

The Premier League season is well underway and aside from Liverpool, who are setting the pace at the top, the rest of the big hitters have been disappointing in their own right, as they look to scramble for a spot in the top four in the business end of the season.

While Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have changed managers at some point in the season, Manchester City's title defence has not gone as planned, Chelsea have blown hot and cold and Manchester United have struggled to make an impression.

A huge contributing factor towards their poor form is down to the fact that a lot of their big hitters have underperformed drastically, which has been the fundamental cause of their underwhelming league seasons. Here we take a look at 5 players from the top six sides who have not been up to the mark this season:

#5 Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)

Manchester City v Manchester United - Carabao Cup: Semi Final

Bernardo Silva's inclusion could be termed as harsh, but the Portuguese international has been in and out of the team this season and has failed to produce consistent displays for Manchester City.

After playing a key role in the treble-winning side last season and capping off a fine summer by winning the UEFA Nations League with Portugal, where he was also voted Player of the Tournament, Silva's season has been lukewarm at best this time around and his drop in form has coincided with the Cityzens' blip this season.

His tally of 5 goals and 4 assists is misguiding, to say the least, as he scored a hat-trick in City's 7-0 demotion of Watford in October and registered a pair of assists against Burnley in a 4-1 victory in December - indicating that he has performed in patches.

After the arrival of Rodri from Atletico Madrid this summer, who is an automatic starter in the centre of the park alongside Kevin De Bruyne, one of Ilkay Gundogan or David Silva have been preferred to the Portuguese, due to which he has played most games as a right-winger.

Silva has been disappointing by his lofty standards and has failed to recapture his magic from last season, as Pep Guardiola's side find themselves 22 points behind Liverpool in the title race.

