Arsenal and Tottenham offered chance to sign 22-year-old Brazilian attacker in January: Reports

Lyon's Brazilian attacker, Tete, has been offered to Premier League clubs Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, and Newcastle United, according to 90min. His parent club, Shakhtar Donetsk, are seeking to sell the forward, who has become surplus to requirements at Lyon following the appointment of Laurent Blanc as manager.

Tete has performed well for Lyon since joining the Ligue 1 club in March earlier this year. He has scored five goals and provided three assists in 13 games this season under former boss Peter Bosz.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano 🤝 #OL Official. Shakhtar Donetsk winger Tetê leaves the club to join Olympique Lyon, statement confirms. Paperworks completed today morning. Official. Shakhtar Donetsk winger Tetê leaves the club to join Olympique Lyon, statement confirms. Paperworks completed today morning. 🇧🇷🤝 #OL https://t.co/8GhQ78QyEr

Shakhtar Donetsk are open to selling Tete and are willing to sanction a loan deal with an option to buy after the season. The Brazilian attacker has six months remaining on his current deal, increasing the pressure to sell him before the end of the season.

West Ham United were previously interested in Tete, but that interest has reportedly cooled.

Tete could be an opportunistic signing for Tottenham and Arsenal, who are looking to add quality attacking depth to their squads. He could prove to be an effective option for the north London clubs, both of which have a number of Brazilian players in their squads.

Newcastle United are also among the clubs being offered Tete. The Magpies are in the market for a versatile attacker. Winger Allan Saint-Maximin has urged the club to sign Marcus Thuram instead, but manager Eddie Howe could also keep Tete on the radar.

The financial aspects of the deal, which will make the 22-year-old rather affordable, is an attractive prospect.

Arsenal retain interest in Mykhaylo Mudryk: Reports

Mykhaylo Mudryk is a name that has been frequently linked with Arsenal in recent months. The winger currently plays for Shakhtar Donetsk in Ukraine, but it seems that the London club are interested in bringing him to the Premier League.

According to Carlo Nicolini, the deputy sporting director of Shakhtar Donetsk, the Gunners' interest in Mudryk is real. They are considering a move for him in January.

Reports from Football.London suggests that Arsenal have already opened talks with the player's representatives. They are hoping to reach an agreement for his transfer.

It is believed that Shakhtar Donetsk is valuing Mudryk at £87 million. However, it is thought that this price could be significantly lowered if a deal can be struck. Some sources have even suggested that the Ukrainian club could be willing to accept an offer of around £40 million for the winger.

Mudryk has registered 10 goals and eight assists in 18 games this season across competitions.

