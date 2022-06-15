Arsenal and Tottenham set to compete with Barcelona in race to sign 25-year-old Brazilian star - Reports

Barcelona and Arsenal are in need of a few attacking reinforcements this summer and could find themselves in a bidding war in the coming weeks. According to a report published by the Athletic, the two clubs are interested in securing the services of Raphinha from Leeds United.

Tottenham Hotspur have also entered the fray and could give Arsenal and Barcelona a run for their money in their pursuit of the Brazilian star. Leeds United have managed to avoid relegation this year but will face an uphill battle to keep their talisman.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #AFC



Leeds won’t accept less than €55m for Raphinha, as of now - message sent to Barça days ago. Eduardo Hagn @EduardoHagn Arsenal have asked for information of Raphinha. Reports, Arsenal have asked for information of Raphinha. Reports, @FabrizioRomano 🚨 Arsenal have asked for information of Raphinha. Reports, @FabrizioRomano. https://t.co/MfV1Dnn7B5 Arsenal have genuine interest in Raphinha since March, he’s always been appreciated - but there’s still no bid or negotiation with Leeds. Gabriel Jesus & Tielemans, priorities.Leeds won’t accept less than €55m for Raphinha, as of now - message sent to Barça days ago. twitter.com/eduardohagn/st… Arsenal have genuine interest in Raphinha since March, he’s always been appreciated - but there’s still no bid or negotiation with Leeds. Gabriel Jesus & Tielemans, priorities. ⚪️🔴 #AFCLeeds won’t accept less than €55m for Raphinha, as of now - message sent to Barça days ago. twitter.com/eduardohagn/st…

Raphinha has excelled in the Premier League this year and has become one of the club's most lethal forwards. The Brazilian is only 25 years old and has attracted interest from some of Europe's biggest names over the past month.

Barcelona have been linked with a move for the player for several weeks but will need to address their financial issues before they engage in negotiations. While Arsenal's interest is relatively more recent, the London giants will be able to afford Leeds United's asking price.

Barcelona face competition from Arsenal and Tottenham to sign Raphinha

Raphinha has been impressive for Leeds United

Raphinha has enjoyed a tremendous breakthrough season at Leeds United and has stepped up against some of the Premier League's biggest teams. The former Rennes forward is also a regular with his national team and has been impressive for the Selecao.

The Camp Nou outfit does have an established channel of communication with Raphinha and has an excellent relationship with his manager, Deco. With Ousmane Dembele set to leave the club on a free transfer this summer, the Catalan giants could do well to land Raphinha as a viable replacement.

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are also looking to bolster their squad and reportedly view Raphinha as an excellent signing. Both teams have persistently fought for a top-four place in recent years and will need to take their squad to another level to compete with Europe's elite clubs.

Squawka @Squawka



35 games

88 shots

65 chances created

62 take-ons completed

25 shots on target

11 goals

3 assists



A great campaign. Raphinha's 2021/22 Premier League season by numbers:35 games88 shots65 chances created62 take-ons completed25 shots on target11 goals3 assistsA great campaign. Raphinha's 2021/22 Premier League season by numbers:35 games88 shots65 chances created62 take-ons completed25 shots on target11 goals3 assistsA great campaign. 💪 https://t.co/hcGDPJUYlU

Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspur have secured their place in the UEFA Champions League, however, and Arsenal will be unable to offer Raphinha the opportunity to play in the competition this season. The Gunners lost out on their top-four place last season after a late Spurs charge and have effectively lost a valuable bargaining chip.

The Blaugrana do have a fair share of financial problems to address and have been heavily crippled by a series of misadventures over the years. With Joan Laporta working behind the scenes to offload his surplus of players, however, Barcelona may well be able to beat the two Premier League giants to Raphinha's signing.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far