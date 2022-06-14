3 potential destinations for Raphinha

Leeds United winger Raphinha is currently amongst the most in-demand attackers in Europe following his impressive 2021-22 season.

The Brazilian winger played 35 Premier League games last season, scoring 11 goals and assisting three more. His performances also impressed Brazil's national manager Tite, who handed him his international debut in a World Cup qualifier against Venezuela in October 2021. He has represented his national team on nine different occasions since then, scoring three goals.

According to SPORT (via CaughtOffside), the 25-year-old attacker has expressed his desire to move away from Elland Road. Several top European clubs have shown interest in signing him in recent weeks.

On that note, here's a list of three potential destinations for Raphinha during this transfer window.

#1 Barcelona

Xavi wants to sign Raphinha at Barcelona

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona are the favourites to sign Raphinha. Joining the Blaugrana has been a priority for the Brazil international since February.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



Raphinha has Barcelona as priority since February… but the deal is still not close to be completed between clubs 🇧🇷 #FCB

Leeds have no intention to accept less than €55m - not payable in many installments/years. It's up to Barça, while other clubs are now joining the race too.

The La Liga club are in the transfer market for a new winger as they prepare for life without Ousmane Dembele. Dembele looks likely to leave Camp Nou when his contract expires on June 30 (as per AS).

Raphinha is a flamboyant footballer who is comfortable playing anywhere across the front line. His key strengths are his pace and dribbling skills, while also being adept at scoring goals from outside the box.

As per the aforementioned Romano report, Leeds United are looking to earn a transfer fee of close to €55 million for selling their star attacker. It is hard to see the Blaugrana paying that sum given their financial troubles.

#2 Arsenal

Mikel Arteta will look to sign a new attacker this transfer window

As per the Telegraph, Arsenal are considering a move to sign Raphinha this transfer window.

Mikel Arteta is currently short of options up-front and signing a new attacker is among the key priorities for him this window. Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe are available to the Spaniard. However, the experience and ability of the Leeds winger could be key.

Sam Dean @SamJDean



Arsenal are among the clubs who are considering a move for Leeds winger Raphinha. No formal offer at this stage but he is understood to be on the list of potential targets. International team-mate of Martinelli & used to play with Gabriel at club level.

The 25-year-old attacker is a highly tenacious footballer who likes to help his teammates in defence. Arteta prefers his team to apply pressure on the opposition without the ball, making the Brazilian the perfect fit for that system. According to WhoScored, he averaged 1.5 tackles, 0.8 interceptions, and 0.7 clearances per 90 in EPL last season.

However, the Brazil international is also a target for several clubs playing in the UEFA Champions League next season. It will take a lot of persuasion from Arteta to bring him to the Emirates Stadium given the Gunners' lack of UCL football.

#3 Chelsea

Will Thomas Tuchel sign the Leeds star this window?

As per Football London, Chelsea are another Premier League club linked with signing Raphinha in recent weeks.

The Blues are ready to let Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic leave this transfer window. Their departure could see them push to sign the Leeds United attacker.

The Brazil international will add squad depth to the Londoners' squad as he is capable of playing any attacking role. His dribbling skills and ability to soak up opposition pressure also make him a suitable candidate to play in Thomas Tuchel's system based on building from the back.

