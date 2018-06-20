Arsenal transfer news: €25 million-rated signing to be announced soon, Wilshere future update and more - June 19, 2018

All the latest rumours and news involving Arsenal Football Club.

Sumedh Pande FEATURED WRITER Rumors 20 Jun 2018, 02:00 IST

Soon to be a Gunner

Unai Emery faces an uphill task this summer to improve the Arsenal squad for a return back into the top four. The transfer period will be extremely crucial for the Gunners as the new manager will have a lot of decisions to make regarding the ins and outs at the club.

As always, Arsenal have been linked with numerous players day in day out for the past few weeks. Some rumours raise eyebrows, some seem realistic while some are created just for the sake of it. In this segment, we will take a look a look at all the major advancements that happen in the transfer world concerning Arsenal.

So without further ado, let's take a look at the transfer reports featuring Arsenal that made headlines on June 19:

Unai Emery looking to build his Arsenal team around five players

Arsenal boss Unai Emery has given a vote of confidence to Hector Bellerin and four of his teammates by revealing that he will form his side around five of them. The Mirror has claimed that Emery recently met Bellerin and outlined his plans for the fullback.

This will be a huge boost for the Spaniard who was linked with a move away from the Emirates. The other players who have been deemed as key to Emery's plans are Granit Xhaka, Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, Alexander Lacazette and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Bernd Leno to be signed in the next few hours

Arsenal are set to complete the signing of Bernd Leno from Bayer Leverkusen in the next few hours. Kicker has revealed that Arsenal and the Bundesliga giants have reached a consensus over a €25 million fee whereas personal terms have also been agreed upon.

Leno will become Arsenal's no.1 goalkeeper next season and will replace Petr Cech between the sticks. It is reported that the German custodian rejected advances from Atletico Madrid and Napoli for a move to Arsenal. Leno spent seven seasons at Leverkusen and made 233 appearances.

Southampton enter Jack Wilshere race

Mark Hughes' Southampton are the latest club to be linked with Jack Wilshere. The Mirror reports that Southampton are one of the many clubs to be interested in the Arsenal midfielder. He will be a free agent on July 1 and has so far rejected Arsenal's advances over signing an extension.

The Arsenal academy graduate is on the radar of a number of Premier League clubs such as Everton, West Ham United and Wolves. He is also targeted by AC Milan, Sampdoria and Real Betis.