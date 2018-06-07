Arsenal transfer news: €30 million bid for star winger rejected, interest in RB Leipzig defender and more - June 7, 2018

All the latest transfer news and rumours involving Arsenal Football Club.

Sumedh Pande FEATURED WRITER Rumors 07 Jun 2018, 21:03 IST

With Unai Emery now being named as the new Arsenal boss, the hunt for Arsene Wenger's successor has finally come to an end. But the remaining transfer period will be crucial for the Gunners as the new manager will have a lot of decisions to make regarding the ins and outs at the club.

Arsenal have been linked with numerous players day in day out for the past few weeks. Some rumors raise eyebrows, some seem realistic while some are there just for the sake of it. In this segment, we will take a look a look at all the major advancements that happen in the transfer world concerning Arsenal.

So without further ado, let's take a look at the transfer reports featuring Arsenal that made headlines on June 7:

A Bola understands that Arsenal have had an opening bid of €30 million rejected for Gelson Martins. This has reportedly left the winger frustrated who is keen on a move to the Premier League. Martins wants to leave Lisbon without much of a fight but may have to submit a transfer request if the club denies him his wish.

Sporting Lisbon are demanding at least €45 million for the winger who scored 23 goals for the club last season. Martins has a release clause of €60 million at the club but the club are willing to do business for a sum lower than the release clause due to financial restraints.

After securing the services of Stephen Lichsteiner, the Gunners are interested in making a couple more defensive signings this summer. According to Bild, RB Leipzig's Lukas Klostermann has caught the attention of Unai Emery.

Klostermann has been at Leipzig since 2014 and has made 74 appearances for the German side. He is predominantly a right-back but can play anywhere across the back four. It is his versatility that may have caught Emery's attention.

The 6"2' defender was on Arsenal's radar a couple of years ago as well. With Klostermann not being a regular at Leipzig, Arsenal expect to sign the 22-year old for a meager fee.

Juventus centre-back Daniele Rugani has been linked with a move to Arsenal in the past couple of transfer windows, this summer being no exception. With the Gunners looking for reinforcements in central positions, a move for Rugani was expected by sources close to the club.

But the player's agent, Davide Torchia has revealed that his client will reject Arsenal's advances to fight for his place in Turin. Torchia also said that Arsenal were genuinely interested in the 23-year-old last summer.

Torchia was quoted by the Daily Star as saying, "Juventus have always considered him unsellable and have never considered selling him. The club are very satisfied, they have great respect for the lad and don't want to deprive themselves of his football qualities."