Arsenal transfer news: €50 million-rated French defender wants a move to Arsenal, Emery eyeing a reunion with N'Zonzi and more - June 3, 2018

Some good news for Arsenal on the transfer front today. Two talented players are keen on a move to the club this summer.

Sumedh Pande FEATURED WRITER Rumors 03 Jun 2018, 22:16 IST 3.91K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The new Arsenal boss is eyeing some smart buys this summer

With Unai Emery now being named as the new Arsenal boss, the hunt for Arsene Wenger's successor has finally come to an end. But the remaining transfer period will be crucial for the Gunners as the new manager will have a lot of decisions to make regarding the ins and outs at the club.

Arsenal have been linked with numerous players day in day out for the past few weeks. Some rumours raise eyebrows, some seem realistic while some are there just for the sake of it. In this segment, we will take a look a look at all the major advancements that happen in the transfer world concerning Arsenal.

So without further ado, let's take a look at the transfer reports featuring Arsenal that made headlines on June 3:

Unai Emery eyeing a reunion with Steven N'Zonzi

N'Zonzi eyeing a reunion with Emery

According to the Mirror, Unai Emery is keen on signing Steven N'Zonzi for his new club. The Arsenal manager reportedly had a meeting with the head of recruitment Sven Mislintat and convinced him about making a move for the Sevilla midfielder.

Mislintat has reportedly sanctioned the deal for the 29-year-old. It was Emery who signed N'Zonzi back in 2015. Sevilla had signed the robust midfielder for £8 million from Stoke City. The Frenchman is also keen on making a return to the Premier League and playing under Emery.

West Ham United target Jack Wilshere

On West Ham's radar

Manuel Pellegrini is looking to make a move for Arsenal's Jack Wilshere. The midfielder will be a free agent next month as the Hammers boss is monitoring the situation closely, report the Daily Star. Pellegrini has been an admirer of the 26-year-old since his Manchester City days.

Wilshere is scheduled for talks with Unai Emery later this month to discuss his Arsenal future. He has so far rejected a three-year extension from the club due to differences over performance and appearance-related wages. The likes of Everton, Crystal Palace and Newcastle United are also interested in the Arsenal man.

Benjamin Favard wants a move to Arsenal

Pavard is eyeing a move to the Premier League

The Gunners have received a huge boost in the form of Stuttgart defender Benjamin Pavard. According to Calcio Insider, Pavard has favoured a move to Arsenal this summer ahead of Borussia Dortmund.

Pavard is a right back but was played as a central defender by Stuttgart this season. He made 34 league appearances and it was his good form that got him selected in the French World Cup squad. The 22-year-old is valued at €50 million by the Bundesliga side.

What are your thoughts about this? Let your voice be heard in the comments section below!