All the latest transfer news and rumours involving the Arsenal Football Club.

Arsenal closing in on Lucas Torreira

With Unai Emery now being named as the new Arsenal boss, the hunt for Arsene Wenger's successor has finally come to an end. But the remaining transfer period will be crucial for the Gunners as the new manager will have a lot of decisions to make regarding the ins and outs at the club.

Arsenal have been linked with numerous players day in day out for the past few weeks. Some rumours raise eyebrows, some seem realistic while some are there just for the sake of it. In this segment, we will take a look a look at all the major advancements that happen in the transfer world concerning Arsenal.

So without further ado, let's take a look at the transfer reports featuring Arsenal that made headlines on June 10:

According to Calcio Sampdoria, Arsenal have reached an agreement with Sampdoria for the transfer of Lucas Torreira. The midfielder's €25 million release clause has reportedly been activated by the Gunners.

Torreira is currently with the Uruguayan squad for the FIFA 2018 World Cup. Hence, an official confirmation of this signing is not expected until the next month. But Torreira has also attracted the attention of Borussia Dortmund and Napoli.

His agent, Pablo Bentancur has asked for one week's time to take a look at the offers of all the interested parties. Arsenal will have to rush for Torreira's signature as his €25 million release clause expires at the end of the month.

Arsenal closing in on Caglar Soyuncu

Arsenal hold positive talks with Caglar Soyuncu

Freiburg defender Caglar Soyuncu has emerged as a top target for Arsenal this summer. The centre-back has revealed the club's interest in him and his wish to play in the Premier League. Now, Turkish Football has revealed that Arsenal have held concrete talks with Freiburg and the player which has been admitted by his agent.

Mustafa Dogru told the website, "Sven Mislintat has been keen on Caglar since he was at Borussia Dortmund. He first scouted him back in Germany. Sven is interested in Caglar, there are concrete talks, all that remains is for a fee to be agreed. We will see what happens next.”

Soyuncu recently played in all the three friendly games for Turkey and opened his international account with a goal against Tunisia. He is expected to cost Arsenal in the range of €30-35 million.

Jack Wilshere to hold showdown talks with Unai Emery

Will Wilshere stay at Arsenal?

Currently a free agent, Jack Wilshere has asked for a meeting with Unai Emery over his future. The midfielder has been offered a new deal by the club albeit with a 25% pay cut from his £125,000 per week deal. Wilshere is not happy with the terms offered and is ready to raise the issue with the new manager.

The Sun reports that Emery is desperate to hold onto Wilshere and considers him key in his Arsenal project. Meanwhile, Juventus are preparing to swoop in for the 26-year-old as they look to wrap up another free transfer after almost securing the services of Liverpool's Emre Can.