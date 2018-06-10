Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Arsenal transfer news: Agreement reached with €25 million-rated star midfielder, Wilshere future update and more - June 8, 2018

All the latest transfer news and rumours involving the Arsenal Football Club.

Sumedh Pande
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors 10 Jun 2018, 20:00 IST
9.90K

AC Milan v UC Sampdoria - Serie A
Arsenal closing in on Lucas Torreira

With Unai Emery now being named as the new Arsenal boss, the hunt for Arsene Wenger's successor has finally come to an end. But the remaining transfer period will be crucial for the Gunners as the new manager will have a lot of decisions to make regarding the ins and outs at the club.

Arsenal have been linked with numerous players day in day out for the past few weeks. Some rumours raise eyebrows, some seem realistic while some are there just for the sake of it. In this segment, we will take a look a look at all the major advancements that happen in the transfer world concerning Arsenal. 

So without further ado, let's take a look at the transfer reports featuring Arsenal that made headlines on June 10: 

Arsenal reach an agreement for Lucas Torreira 

According to Calcio Sampdoria, Arsenal have reached an agreement with Sampdoria for the transfer of Lucas Torreira. The midfielder's €25 million release clause has reportedly been activated by the Gunners. 

Torreira is currently with the Uruguayan squad for the FIFA 2018 World Cup. Hence, an official confirmation of this signing is not expected until the next month. But Torreira has also attracted the attention of Borussia Dortmund and Napoli. 

His agent, Pablo Bentancur has asked for one week's time to take a look at the offers of all the interested parties. Arsenal will have to rush for Torreira's signature as his €25 million release clause expires at the end of the month. 

Arsenal closing in on Caglar Soyuncu

FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-DORTMUND-FREIBURG
Arsenal hold positive talks with Caglar Soyuncu

Freiburg defender Caglar Soyuncu has emerged as a top target for Arsenal this summer. The centre-back has revealed the club's interest in him and his wish to play in the Premier League. Now, Turkish Football has revealed that Arsenal have held concrete talks with Freiburg and the player which has been admitted by his agent. 

Mustafa Dogru told the website, "Sven Mislintat has been keen on Caglar since he was at Borussia Dortmund. He first scouted him back in Germany. Sven is interested in Caglar, there are concrete talks, all that remains is for a fee to be agreed. We will see what happens next.”

Soyuncu recently played in all the three friendly games for Turkey and opened his international account with a goal against Tunisia. He is expected to cost Arsenal in the range of €30-35 million. 

Jack Wilshere to hold showdown talks with Unai Emery

Arsenal v Burnley - Premier League
Will Wilshere stay at Arsenal?

Currently a free agent, Jack Wilshere has asked for a meeting with Unai Emery over his future. The midfielder has been offered a new deal by the club albeit with a 25% pay cut from his £125,000 per week deal. Wilshere is not happy with the terms offered and is ready to raise the issue with the new manager. 

The Sun reports that Emery is desperate to hold onto Wilshere and considers him key in his Arsenal project. Meanwhile, Juventus are preparing to swoop in for the 26-year-old as they look to wrap up another free transfer after almost securing the services of Liverpool's Emre Can. 

Premier League 2017-18 Arsenal Juventus FC Football Jack Wilshere Emre Can Unai Emery Arsenal Transfer News
Arsenal transfer news: €30 million bid for star winger...
RELATED STORY
Arsenal transfer news: €50 million-rated French defender...
RELATED STORY
Arsenal transfer news: New twist in manager hunt, update...
RELATED STORY
Arsenal transfer news: Top contender out of the manager's...
RELATED STORY
Report: Juventus eye Arsenal star who feels disillusioned...
RELATED STORY
Arsenal transfer news: Highly-rated PSG youngster to sign...
RELATED STORY
Arsenal transfer news: Real Madrid star turns down move,...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool transfer news: Salah talks about future,...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Arsenal star finds foreign suitors
RELATED STORY
Premier League Transfer News: Arsenal want La Liga...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2017/2018
Matches Points Table
Week 38
FT BUR AFC
1 - 2
FT CRY WES
2 - 0
FT HUD ARS
0 - 1
FT LIV BRI
4 - 0
FT MAN WAT
1 - 0
FT NEW CHE
3 - 0
FT SOU MAN
0 - 1
FT SWA STO
1 - 2
FT TOT LEI
5 - 4
FT WES EVE
3 - 1
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us