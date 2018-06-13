Arsenal transfer news: Agreement reached with two top targets, Yacine Adli rejects an offer and more - June 13, 2018

Arsenal seem to be on a roll tonight! Two top targets are believed to have reached an agreement for a move to the Emirates.

Sumedh Pande FEATURED WRITER Rumors 13 Jun 2018, 23:49 IST

Arsenal's next no.1 goalkeeper?

With Unai Emery now being named as the new Arsenal boss, the hunt for Arsene Wenger's successor has finally come to an end. But the remaining transfer period will be crucial for the Gunners as the new manager will have a lot of decisions to make regarding the ins and outs at the club.

Arsenal have been linked with numerous players day in day out for the past few weeks. Some rumours raise eyebrows, some seem realistic while some are there just for the sake of it. In this segment, we will take a look a look at all the major advancements that happen in the transfer world concerning Arsenal.

So without further ado, let's take a look at the transfer reports featuring Arsenal that made headlines on June 13:

Arsenal closing in on Bernd Leno

John Cross of the Mirror has revealed that Bernd Leno will be an Arsenal player this summer. The German custodian is reportedly ready to make a move to the Premier League after rejecting Napoli's offer in the last few weeks.

Arsenal are currently negotiating with Bayer Leverkusen over his transfer fee but Leno's representatives believe that an agreement in the region of £22 million will be reached soon. Leno will replace Petr Cech as Arsenal's no.1 goalkeeper next season.

Arsenal reach an agreement for Lucas Torreira

Lucas Torreira to be an Arsenal player soon

The Guardian understands that Arsenal have reached an agreement with Sampdoria for the transfer of Lucas Torreira. The Uruguayan midfielder is now expected to join Arsenal for a sum of €30 million. Torreira had a release clause of €25 million but Arsenal offered €5 million more in add-ons to fend off interest from Napoli.

Meanwhile, reports in Uruguay have stated that a move for Torreira will be completed in the 'next few hours'. It is claimed that Torreira's agent Pablo Bentancur has flown to Russia with the contract to finalize the deal with the player.

An Arsenal delegate along with the medical staff has also flown to Uruguay's camp in Nizhny Novgorod to complete the formalities.

Yacine Adli rejects an offer from Arsenal

Yacine Adli to stay put at PSG

The highly rated PSG starlet Yacine Adli is all set to reject Arsenal's advances to stay put at the Parc des Princes. The Gunners reportedly had offered Adli a three year deal along with regular playing time.

But the Mirror has now reported that Adli has had a change of heart after listening to PSG's new offer. Sporting director Antero Henrique has personally guaranteed Adli a place in the first team squad along with game time which has led the youngster to commit his future with his boyhood club.

