Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Arsenal transfer news: Agreement reached with two top targets, Yacine Adli rejects an offer and more - June 13, 2018

Arsenal seem to be on a roll tonight! Two top targets are believed to have reached an agreement for a move to the Emirates.

Sumedh Pande
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors 13 Jun 2018, 23:49 IST
6.61K

Bayer 04 Leverkusen v Bayern Muenchen - DFB Cup Semi Final
Arsenal's next no.1 goalkeeper?

With Unai Emery now being named as the new Arsenal boss, the hunt for Arsene Wenger's successor has finally come to an end. But the remaining transfer period will be crucial for the Gunners as the new manager will have a lot of decisions to make regarding the ins and outs at the club.

Arsenal have been linked with numerous players day in day out for the past few weeks. Some rumours raise eyebrows, some seem realistic while some are there just for the sake of it. In this segment, we will take a look a look at all the major advancements that happen in the transfer world concerning Arsenal. 

So without further ado, let's take a look at the transfer reports featuring Arsenal that made headlines on June 13: 

Arsenal closing in on Bernd Leno

John Cross of the Mirror has revealed that Bernd Leno will be an Arsenal player this summer. The German custodian is reportedly ready to make a move to the Premier League after rejecting Napoli's offer in the last few weeks. 

Arsenal are currently negotiating with Bayer Leverkusen over his transfer fee but Leno's representatives believe that an agreement in the region of £22 million will be reached soon. Leno will replace Petr Cech as Arsenal's no.1 goalkeeper next season. 

Arsenal reach an agreement for Lucas Torreira

Lucas Torreira of UC Sampdoria during the Serie A...
Lucas Torreira to be an Arsenal player soon

The Guardian understands that Arsenal have reached an agreement with Sampdoria for the transfer of Lucas Torreira. The Uruguayan midfielder is now expected to join Arsenal for a sum of €30 million. Torreira had a release clause of €25 million but Arsenal offered €5 million more in add-ons to fend off interest from Napoli. 

Meanwhile, reports in Uruguay have stated that a move for Torreira will be completed in the 'next few hours'. It is claimed that Torreira's agent Pablo Bentancur has flown to Russia with the contract to finalize the deal with the player. 

An Arsenal delegate along with the medical staff has also flown to Uruguay's camp in Nizhny Novgorod to complete the formalities. 

Yacine Adli rejects an offer from Arsenal

Caen v Paris Saint Germain - French League 1
Yacine Adli to stay put at PSG

The highly rated PSG starlet Yacine Adli is all set to reject Arsenal's advances to stay put at the Parc des Princes. The Gunners reportedly had offered Adli a three year deal along with regular playing time. 

But the Mirror has now reported that Adli has had a change of heart after listening to PSG's new offer. Sporting director Antero Henrique has personally guaranteed Adli a place in the first team squad along with game time which has led the youngster to commit his future with his boyhood club. 

Which of these players do you want to see at Arsenal? Tell us in the comments below!

Premier League 2017-18 Arsenal Paris Saint-Germain Football Bernd Leno Unai Emery EPL Transfer News Arsenal Transfer News
Arsenal transfer news: Highly-rated PSG youngster to sign...
RELATED STORY
Arsenal transfer news: Unai Emery preparing a triple raid...
RELATED STORY
PSG transfer news: Wonderkid set for Arsenal move, Kanté...
RELATED STORY
Arsenal transfer news: Contact made with Barcelona...
RELATED STORY
Arsenal transfer news: Agreement reached with €25...
RELATED STORY
PSG transfer news: Rabiot attracting Arsenal interest,...
RELATED STORY
PSG transfer news: Donnarumma interest, Arsenal's Kurzawa...
RELATED STORY
Five signings that Unai Emery could make this summer
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts after Arsenal announce Unai Emery as new...
RELATED STORY
5 players who won the EPL with more than one club
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2017/2018
Matches Points Table
Week 38
FT BUR AFC
1 - 2
FT CRY WES
2 - 0
FT HUD ARS
0 - 1
FT LIV BRI
4 - 0
FT MAN WAT
1 - 0
FT NEW CHE
3 - 0
FT SOU MAN
0 - 1
FT SWA STO
1 - 2
FT TOT LEI
5 - 4
FT WES EVE
3 - 1
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us