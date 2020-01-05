Arsenal Transfer News: Ajax ready to sell Hakim Ziyech for €50 million, Mikel Arteta wants the player

Hakim Ziyech

Ajax have told Arsenal target Hakim Ziyech that he can leave in the January transfer window if the North London club pays £43 million (€50 million) for the Moroccan winger.

According to Daily Express, Ajax are ready to cash in on Ziyech who has been their most consistent player since joining from FC Twente in 2016 for just £10 million. Ziyech notched up 21 goals and 18 assists last season and has continued his form this term as well.

Despite managing 6 goals and 12 assists in just 17 league games this season, Ajax are ready to part ways with Ziyech if they get the right offer. The Dutch club in recent seasons have become a so-called 'selling club' who let go of their big prospects to balance the books.

Frankie De Jong & Matthijs De Ligt left the Dutch side last summer, and Ziyech looks the next big name to leave the Amsterdam Arena. Arsenal wants a January deal to materialise after missing out on the player last summer.

Arsenal battle Tottenham Hotspur for Hakim Ziyech's signature

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is expected to make at least 1 marquee signing this month and sees Ziyech as the ideal man to improve his attacking options.

The new Gunners boss was quick to point out how he intends to improve the quality of his side during the January transfer window. He was quoted saying:

“We’re going to try to be in the market to see options that can strengthen the team, that’s for sure. That’s our obligation and we’re going to be working on that."

However, Arsenal will have strong competition from their arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur if they want to sign Ziyech this month. Spurs manager Jose Mourinho is a big admirer of the Moroccan international and had even targetted him during his time at Manchester United.

Mourinho was impressed with Ziyech in the Europa League Final between Man United and Ajax, but he couldn't convince Ed Woodward to sign the 26-year-old dynamic winger. Jose does not want to miss out on the player this time.

Ziyech is now waiting in anticipation of a bid from either Arsenal or Tottenham, as the 26-year-old is open to the idea of playing in Premier League and staying in London.

