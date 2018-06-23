Arsenal transfer news: Chelsea to beat Arsenal for the signing of AS Roma superstar and more - June 23, 2018

All the latest transfer news and rumours involving Arsenal Football Club.

Chelsea and Arsenal want Kostas Manolas

Unai Emery faces an uphill task this summer to improve the Arsenal squad for a return back into the top four. The transfer period will be extremely crucial for the Gunners as the new manager will have a lot of decisions to make regarding the ins and outs at the club.

As always, Arsenal have been linked with numerous players day in day out for the past few weeks. Some rumours raise eyebrows, some seem realistic while some are created just for the sake of it. In this segment, we will take a look a look at all the major advancements that happen in the transfer world concerning Arsenal.

So without further ado, let's take a look at the transfer reports featuring Arsenal that made headlines on June 23:

The Mirror has reported that Chelsea have pipped Arsenal to the signing of AS Roma centre-back Kostas Manolas. The Greek international has been on the radar of both the Premier League giants and has been monitored by both the sides since his move to Roma four years ago.

Unai Emery was reportedly interested in making a move for Manolas this summer with Laurent Koscielny out until Christmas. But Maurizio Sarri's impending move to Chelsea has tilted the balance in the Blues' favour. Sarri admires Manolas while the defender also wants to play under the Italian. Chelsea are expected to activate his £34 million release clause soon.

Arsenal hold talks with Ever Banega

The Gunners are reportedly closing in on the signing of Sevilla and Argentina midfielder Ever Banega. Daily Star has revealed that Banega's agent Marcelo Simonian yesterday travelled to London to meet the Arsenal officials.

Unai Emery is keen on landing Banega and wants his wealth of experience at the club next season. Meanwhile, Sevilla have conceded defeat in their pursuit of holding onto Banega and have initiated the work in replacing him. Newcastle United's Mikel Merino is the favourite to replace him.

Mesut Özil wants Jack Wilshere's number 10 shirt

The Daily Mail has revealed that Mesut Özil is looking to be the holder of the No. 10 shirt at the club with Jack Wilshere now set to leave Arsenal as a free agent. Özil has been longing for the No.10 shirt for a while now.

Özil already wears the No.10 shirt in Germany and now wants the same at a club level to boost his brand value. He has been wearing No.11 on his back since joining the club in 2013.